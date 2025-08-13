Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.08.2025 11:54 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hainan International Media Center (HIMC): A Voyage Through Time: 1920's French Linguist Returns to Hainan

HAIKOU, China, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Hainan International Media Center:

In 1925, French linguist François-Marie Savina embarked on an ethnographic journey through Hainan, documenting the island's local Li culture in his seminal work Monographie de Hainan. A century later, AI revives his digital avatar for a cross-cultural dialogue with a modern Li Brocade designer, and an unprecedented cultural experiment is born. A Voyage Through Time debuts online Aug. 8, 2025.

The short film A Voyage Through Time: Savina's Hainan Island Monograph redefines digital humanities by blending archival rigor with artistic narration. "The video stages a fictional encounter between Savina and contemporary Li Brocade designer who weaves Li brocade motifs into futuristic fashion," said the film's scriptwriter.

Detailed AI recreation and restoration of historic photos.

Using historic photographs of Hainan, the Chinese production team revive authentic 1920s Hainan landscapes. With a MoE (Mixture-of-Experts) model serving as a key technical and artistic solution, the film captures the physical appearance of an oil painting, while maintaining the accuracy and consistency of the historic scenes and human figures, including faces, facial expressions, hands, and clothes.

"As Hainan is bidding for the Hainan Tropical Rainforest and Traditional Settlements of the Li Ethnic Group to be included on UNESCO's World Heritage List, we wanted to 'paint' every stroke to honor both Savina's legacy and Li cultural creativity." explains the film's director.

In 2022, the Hainan Tropical Rainforest and Traditional Settlements of the Li Ethnic Group was placed on UNESCO's tentative list for World Heritage sites-the first formal step toward nomination. A legal framework for protecting Li traditional settlements took effect in the following year, giving the centuries-old villages legal protection.

Photo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2749664/Detailed_AI_recreation_restoration_historic_photos.jpg
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOwG0NcMX1s

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-voyage-through-time-1920s-french-linguist-returns-to-hainan-302528866.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.