Consumer Choice Award: Abrams Towing Recognized for Excellence in Towing Services in Barrie

BARRIE, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Abrams Towing, a trusted provider of professional towing services in Southern Ontario, has been named a 2025 Consumer Choice Award recipient in the category of Towing Services for the Barrie region. This recognition reflects Abrams' longstanding commitment to safe, efficient, and dependable roadside assistance-backed by more than 40 years of industry experience.

With a reputation for fast response times and professional service, Abrams has grown from a one-man operation into Canada's largest towing company. Today, the company provides 24/7 towing and roadside assistance to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and emergency services across key regions, including Barrie, Newmarket, Toronto, Mississauga, Ottawa, Durham Region, Oakville, Hamilton, London, Cambridge and Windsor.

Over Four Decades of Trusted Towing Experience

Abrams Towing has built its operations around reliability, expertise, and customer care. With a fleet of more than 160 state-of-the-art tow trucks and a team of certified operators, the company handles a wide range of towing and recovery needs-from light-duty and flatbed towing to heavy-duty recovery, accident cleanup, and winching.

"Our team understands that breakdowns and accidents are stressful," says the Abrams Towing team. "That's why we've built a model focused on responsiveness, safety, and customer care-no matter the size or scope of the job."

24/7 Towing Services Across Southern Ontario

Abrams operates a 24/7 live dispatch system, ensuring timely service around the clock. With operators strategically located throughout Ontario, including in Barrie, the company is well-positioned to respond quickly in both urban and rural areas.

Abrams offers a comprehensive suite of services, including:

Private Property Towing

24/7 Emergency Towing

Long Distance Towing

Roadside Assistance

Lockouts

Boosts

Fuel Delivery

Tire Changes

Specialty Towing / Equipment Winching

Commercial Towing

Drivers arrive fully equipped to manage most issues on-site, helping minimize downtime and stress for customers.

"We take pride in being there for our customers when they need us most," the team adds. "Whether someone is stranded on the highway or a commercial client needs reliable support, our priority is to respond quickly and professionally."

Committed to Safety and Innovation

Abrams places a strong emphasis on safety and operator training. All vehicles are equipped with GPS tracking, emergency lighting, and modern safety features to ensure compliant and secure towing. Operators follow strict safety protocols and receive ongoing education to stay aligned with industry standards.

To support long-term growth and environmental goals, Abrams has also invested in fleet upgrades and efficiency measures that reduce emissions and improve service delivery.

Serving Barrie and the Greater Region

While Abrams has a large presence throughout Ontario, local teams-like the one in Barrie-are essential to delivering personalized, community-focused service. Their knowledge of local roads, traffic conditions, and regional infrastructure allows them to provide fast, effective support tailored to each area's needs.

"This recognition reinforces the commitment we've made to every driver, fleet manager, and emergency responder we work with," says the Abrams Towing team. "We're honoured to serve the Barrie community and proud to be part of a network that prioritizes safety, speed, and service excellence."

Recognition Backed by Independent Research

The Consumer Choice Award is the only organization in North America that recognizes business excellence through a four-step, independent research process. This includes third-party surveys, consumer feedback analysis, and brand reputation evaluation within each local market.

Being named a Consumer Choice Award recipient means Abrams Towing has earned high marks for customer satisfaction and service quality from the people who matter most-their customers.

