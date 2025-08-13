iGrafx, a global provider of process intelligence solutions, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Process Intelligence Software, Q3 2025 and as one of only three Leaders in the report.

In the evaluation of the most significant process intelligence software providers, Forrester analyzed 15 vendors, selected from the 21 included in its Process Intelligence Software Landscape, Q2 2025 report. iGrafx received the third-highest score in the Current Offering category, with the highest possible ranking in eight criteria including Process Compliance, Process Simulation, Design, and Pricing Flexibility Transparency, which iGrafx believes underscores the strength and value of its platform.

"For us, being named a Leader in the Forrester Wave affirms iGrafx's position at the forefront of the Process Intelligence market," said Alexandre Wentzo, CEO of iGrafx. "We believe this recognition is a testament to our team's relentless focus on delivering measurable outcomes for customers. It strengthens our credibility with enterprises and partners worldwide and fuels our momentum as we scale, innovate, and lead in this fast-growing market."

The 2025 Forrester Wave also highlights growing demand for AI-based process intelligence. iGrafx delivers on this today with its Process Intelligence Assistant (Pia), which accelerates time-to-value by enabling automatic process model creation through SOP upload or conversational AI making it easier than ever to begin making improvements. Building on this foundation, iGrafx is extending its AI capabilities to streamline analysis, guide process improvements, and enable faster, more informed decision-making.

For organizations seeking to improve efficiency, reduce risk, and accelerate transformation, iGrafx offers a unified platform for insights, simulation, and optimization empowering faster, more confident decisions.

Read the full, complimentary Forrester Wave: Process Intelligence Software, Q3 2025 report here.

About iGrafx

iGrafx is the global leader in process intelligence and process management, helping organizations discover, design, and optimize their business processes to increase productivity, reduce costs, and ensure compliance. More than 2,000 customers worldwide are realizing value with iGrafx. Learn more by visiting https://www.igrafx.com.

For media inquiries, please contact christie.lindstrom@igrafx.com

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250813644942/en/

Contacts:

christie.lindstrom@igrafx.com