Smartee Denti-Technology: Adult Class II Malocclusion Cases Treated with Smartee S8-SGTB Published in JAO

SHANGHAI, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee Denti-Technology announces the publication of a case report on the application of the S8-SGTB clear aligner therapy for treating adult Class II malocclusion in the Journal of Aligner Orthodontics (JAO). The report, titled "Treatment of Class II malocclusion with sagittal guidance twin block clear aligners (S8-SGTB): A report of three cases," presents the process and outcomes of three adult Class II patients treated with Smartee's mandibular advancement protocol.

Traditionally, Angle Class II malocclusion is treated with removable functional appliances, with the sagittal guidance Twin-Block appliance being one of the most commonly used. However, the growing demand for more discreet and comfortable treatments has led to increased interest in clear aligners from both patients and orthodontists.

The development of clear aligner technologies has made this possible. The Smartee S8-SGTB appliance combines the principles of conventional sagittal guidance Twin-Block with the convenience of a clear aligner system, offering a discreet, patient-friendly, and more accurate alternative for correcting Class II malocclusions with Smartee's digitalized solution.

For the design, the S8-SGTB appliance has two components: one for the upper maxillary arch and one for the lower mandibular arch. The upper aligner includes occlusal planes covering the posterior teeth on both sides, while the lower aligner features occlusal planes that cover the area around the first premolars. The two occlusal planes meet at a 70-degree angle, a locking feature that enhances stability and provides secure support during mandibular advancement.

The case report demonstrates the application of the S8-SGTB clear aligner system to treat three adult patients, ages 23 to 30, with varying subtypes of Class II malocclusion. The treatment protocol synchronized mandibular advancement with dental alignment, significantly enhancing treatment efficiency. Each patient showed noticeable improvements in jaw harmony and smile aesthetics, with treatment durations ranging from 13 to 20 months.

The report was authored by Dr. Xingxing Wang, Medical Director at Smartee. He said, "I believe the innovative and clinically actionable nature of the system-from diagnosis to treatment protocol-was what truly impressed the reviewers. This solution has demonstrated strong clinical efficacy across a wide range of patients. In addition to successful outcomes among Asian patients, our ongoing collaborations with European orthodontists have further validated the adaptability of the S8-SGTB system across various craniofacial characteristics and aesthetic expectations."

About Smartee Denti-Technology

Founded in 2004, Smartee is the leading provider of clear aligners and digital orthodontic solutions. Headquartered in Shanghai, Smartee has four research & development centers and four manufacturing bases in China and Spain. By serving over 99,000 doctors in over 57 countries, Smartee provides over 10 aligner products catering to different malocclusion problems for children, adolescents, and adults.

