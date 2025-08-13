Keepit, the only vendor-independent cloud dedicated to SaaS data protection, today announced it has successfully achieved its SOC 2 Type 1 attestation report. This accomplishment reinforces Keepit's commitment to the highest standards of security, availability, confidentiality and privacy.

The SOC 2 Type 1 report, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), evaluates the design of an organization's internal controls related to key trust service principles at a specific point in time. This milestone provides assurance to customers that Keepit's security practices and controls are effectively designed to safeguard data and meet industry expectations for enterprise-level protection.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 attestation is a significant step forward in demonstrating our commitment to transparency, trust, and continuous improvement in how we protect customer data," said Kim Larsen, Chief Information Security Officer at Keepit. "It's a milestone that many of our customers and prospects have asked for, and we're proud to deliver."

To complete the attestation, Keepit's Information Security and Legal teams worked closely with contributors from across the organization, including People and Culture, Quality Assurance, Delivery, Operations, Internal IT, and SOC teams. Together, they implemented and validated 108 distinct controls covering the security and integrity of Keepit's systems and processes.

"Our success was a true cross-team effort," added Larsen. "It's a reflection of our commitment to protecting what matters most to our customers: their data."

The SOC 2 Type 1 achievement builds on Keepit's ISO 27001 certification and further strengthens its position as the trusted choice for organizations seeking proven data protection and regulatory alignment. The next step is achieving the SOC 2 Type 2 report a process already underway.

Customers, partners, and auditors can request access to the SOC 2 Type 1 report through Keepit's Customer Success and Support teams.

About Keepit

Keepit provides a next-level SaaS data protection platform purpose-built for the cloud. Securing data in a vendor-independent cloud safeguards essential business applications, boosts cyber resilience, and future-proofs data protection. Unique, separate, and immutable data storage with no sub-processors ensures compliance with local regulations and mitigates the impact of ransomware while guaranteeing continuous data access, business continuity, and fast and effective disaster recovery. Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices and data centers worldwide, more than 18,000 companies trust Keepit for its ease of use and effortless backup and recovery of cloud data.

