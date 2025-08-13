Mitchell Blackwell Parging & Masonry Inc. Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Masonry in Waterloo Region

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Mitchell Blackwell Parging & Masonry Inc., a family-run masonry specialist known for quality craftsmanship, has won the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Masonry category for the Waterloo Region. This award recognizes Mitchell Blackwell Parging & Masonry Inc.'s 11 years of service-building on a family legacy that spans nearly four decades-with a focus on quality, reliability, and exceptional value.

Established in 2014 by Mitchell Blackwell-and building on two generations of skilled bricklayers-the company has become a trusted name in Kitchener-Waterloo and surrounding areas. Their diverse portfolio ranges from foundation repair and parging finishes to chimney restoration, stone patios, tuckpointing, epoxy flooring, and decorative concrete work.

"Our foundation is built on family values," says Mitchell Blackwell, founder. "With nearly four decades of combined experience, we approach every project-whether parging a foundation or restoring heritage brick-with precision, respect, and pride."

Comprehensive Masonry & Parging Solutions

Mitchell Blackwell Parging & Masonry offers a wide range of services designed to meet both aesthetic and structural needs:

Parging & Foundation Repair - Sand-face, stone-face, and custom finishes designed to enhance and protect foundations.

Brickwork & Stone Construction - Chimney and fireplace restoration, retaining walls, veneer stone, custom patio features, heritage brick repair, and tuckpointing.

Concrete & Epoxy Finishes - Durable coatings for garages, basements, and commercial spaces, including polishing, staining, and crack repair.

Their experienced teams ensure workmanship that stands the test of time and looks exceptional too.

Trusted Experience and Community Recognition

Mitchell learned the trade from his father and, since 2014, has applied that family craftsmanship across hundreds of projects in Waterloo, Cambridge, Kitchener, and beyond. The company consistently delivers projects on time and within budget, earning praise for both skill and client service.

Customer testimonials reflect satisfaction in quality, punctuality, cleanliness, and professionalism-particularly on tight schedules and complex work.

Reliable Results with a Personal Touch

Mitchell Blackwell Parging & Masonry balances industrial-grade results with a personal, family-driven touch. Regardless of project size, their goal remains the same: to execute with care, communicate clearly, and make each customer feel respected.

They serve both residential and commercial clients, ensuring that materials, ornamental details, and structural improvements align with the client's vision and the property's needs.

Commitment That Builds Trust

Winning the Consumer Choice Award reflects the trust that homeowners and businesses across Waterloo Region have placed in Mitchell Blackwell Parging & Masonry Inc. This recognition reinforces the company's dedication to quality, reliability, and craftsmanship in every project they undertake.

"This award validates our dedication to quality and community," says Mitchell. "We're grateful for the trust our clients show us-and we're committed to building stronger foundations for the region."

About Mitchell Blackwell Parging & Masonry Inc.

Coming from a bricklaying family, Mitchell is hands-on in every project, and his crew of skilled tradespeople reflects that same passion and expertise. Their gallery of past work includes foundations, chimneys, patios, and epoxy floors that showcase both functionality and aesthetic appeal.

To request a quote or learn more about services, visit mitchellblackwellparging.com or their CCA Page.

