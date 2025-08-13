Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - Bayridge Resources Corp. (CSE: BYRG) (OTCQB: BYRRF) (FSE: O0K) (the "Company" or "Bayridge") announces that its board of directors ("Board") has approved a share consolidation on a ten (10) for one (1) basis (the "Consolidation"). The Company currently has 73,422,979 common shares (the "Shares") issued and outstanding; following completion of the Consolidation, and subject to rounding, the Company will have approximately 7,342,297 Shares issued and outstanding. The Board believes the Consolidation will provide the Company with increased flexibility to seek financing opportunities, increase interest and improve trading liquidity.

The Company does not intend to undergo a name change in conjunction with the proposed Consolidation and will provide additional details regarding the Consolidation in a subsequent news release.

About Bayridge Resources Corp.

Bayridge Resources Corp. is a green energy company advancing its portfolio of Canadian uranium projects. The 1,337 ha Waterbury East project is located 25 km northeast of the Cigar Lake Mine in the northeastern Athabasca Basin region. Geophysical surveys have identified a 7km long conductivity corridor where mid-2000's drilling highlighted faulted and altered basement rock with local uranium enrichment. Large sections of this corridor remain untested. The 11,142 ha Constellation project is located 60 km south of the present-day Athabasca Basin edge in an area of significant exploration activity for basement hosted uranium. Historic airborne radiometric, electromagnetic, and magnetic surveys identified electromagnetic conductors associated with magnetic lows.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

This release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, beliefs and assumptions made by management of the Company. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "believe", "project", "aim", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", and similar expressions and, in this news release, includes statements relating to the terms and completion of the consolidation, the financial and business prospects of the Company, its assets and other matters. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262312

SOURCE: Bayridge Resources Corp.