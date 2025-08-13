Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada is pleased to announce that its Heal Wellness brand has secured a real estate location in downtown Oakville, Ontario, with plans to open the 8th corporate store for the brand. Heal Wellness ("Heal") is a fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant ("QSR").

Happy Belly 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/262345_0a2cabfb740a3a3c_001full.jpg

"Securing our next corporate store location is an example of Happy Belly exercising its disciplined organic growth model, using free cash flow from our brand to compound growth. With a focus on (ROIC) Return on Invested Capital we believe this was the right time and location to accelerate our corporate store count. Capital allocation across our brand portfolio is critical as we look to accelerate our growth and maximize returns for our shareholders", said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly Food Group. We believe having a disciplined approach to growth by using both our corporate and franchised locations will establish Heal Wellness as the leading smoothie bowl brand in Canada."

"Heal is building strong momentum, expanding its development pipeline with a consistent flow of franchise agreements and strategic real estate acquisitions nationwide. Striking the right balance between corporate and franchised locations remains a key metric as we grow our national footprint. Rapidly positioning itself as Canada's first genuine coast-to-coast smoothie bowl brand, Heal is gaining significant traction in emerging markets while cultivating loyal customers and enhancing brand awareness-reinforcing our long-term vision and the strength of our brand model."



"We believe downtown Oakville, with its vibrant, health-conscious community and strong foot traffic from both residents and visitors will make this location a perfect fit for Heal. The surrounding area boasts a mix of upscale shops, cafes, and fitness studios that attract a demographic focused on wellness and nutritious lifestyle choices, perfectly aligning with the fresh and wholesome offerings of Heal's acai bowls and smoothies. Additionally, its picturesque lakeside setting and active outdoor culture encourage healthy eating habits, making it a natural fit for a health-focused quick-service restaurant. With excellent accessibility and a growing demand for convenient, nutritious options, downtown Oakville presents a prime opportunity for Heal to grow its customer base."

Happy Belly 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/262345_0a2cabfb740a3a3c_002full.jpg

"Heal Wellness is rapidly gaining national brand recognition, establishing itself as Canada's first true coast-to-coast smoothie bowl brand as it gains traction across new markets, building customer loyalty and brand visibility at an impressive pace-further validating our long-term vision and the strength of our franchise model. With 195 units secured through national development agreements-Heal is delivering on its promise of scalable, asset-light expansion while deepening customer loyalty and market presence. Our progress reinforces our expansion strategy while generating long-term value creation for our shareholders."



"The broader Happy Belly portfolio now boasts 616 contractually committed retail locations across various stages of development, construction, and operation. This momentum-fueled by a proven franchise model, experienced operators, and strategic site selection-is translating into meaningful and shareholder value. As we scale nationally with a repeatable, asset-light framework, we are laying the foundation for sustained and predictable growth across our entire brand ecosystem through 2026 and beyond."

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.

Happy Belly 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/262345_0a2cabfb740a3a3c_003full.jpg

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262345

SOURCE: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.