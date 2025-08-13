Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.: Eagle Plains Announces Agreement for Saunders and Nub Properties, Increases BC Royalty Portfolio, Toodoggone District, BC

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL)(OTCQB:EGPLF) ("EPL" or "Eagle Plains") is pleased to announce it has entered into a property sale agreement, dated August 11, 2025, with Hi-View Resources Inc, (CSE:HVW)(OTC:HVWRF) ("Hi-View") whereby Hi-View will purchase a 100% interest in the Saunders and Nub projects. The aggregate purchase price is CAN$70,000 cash, 350,000 shares of Hi-View and a 3% Net Smelter Royalty in favour of Eagle Plains.

The two projects are located approximately 300km northeast of Smithers, BC and 30km north of the Kemess Cu-Au mine, operated by Centerra Gold. They are located within the prolific Stikine Terrane proximal to many past producing mines, deposits, and prospects including the Lawyers deposit (BC MinFile 094E066), the Baker deposit (BC MinFile 094E026) and the Saunders prospect (BC MinFile 094E017) that represent low sulphidation epithermal-type mineralization.

About the Saunders

The 209.6ha Saunders property consists of two discontiguous claim groups, that overlie three MinFile occurrences: Saunders Northwest (BC MinFile 094E156), Saunders North (BC MinFile 094E155) and Saunders South (BC MinFile 094E154). Mineralization, hosted in quartz veins and stringers, is associated with silicification and argillic alteration of the surrounding country rock. Historical samples at Saunders North occurrence report up to 1.42 g/t Au and 11.7 g/t Ag. (BCAF 14487). The Saunders Project is considered highly prospective for both epithermal-type Au-Ag and porphyry Cu-Au mineralization.

About the Nub

The 873.9 ha Nub project is surrounded by the JOY project operated by Amarc Resources. The JOY project is interpreted to be the northern extension of the Kemess porphyry Cu-Au district and hosts significant porphyry-type mineralization including the Pine (BC MinFile 094E016) and MEX (094E057) deposits and the recently discovered AuRORA deposit. While epithermal-type targets are noted within the JOY project, exploration has been focussed on discovery and definition of porphyry-type mineralization. The highest priority exploration target on the Nub property is a magnetic anomaly located at valley bottom in close proximity to the Hazelton and Stuhini Group unconformity, commonly referred to as the "red-line". The anomaly is also coincident with anomalous copper in soil geochemistry.

Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person but may form a basis for ongoing work on the subject properties. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the subject properties.

Qualified Persons

Charles C. Downie, P.Geo., a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of Eagle Plains, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains is a well-funded, prolific project generator that continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada, with a focus on critical metals integral to an increasingly electrified, decarbonized economy.

The Company was formed in 1992 and is the fourth-oldest listed issuer on the TSX-V (and the only one of these four that has not seen a roll-back or restructuring of its shares). Eagle Plains has continued to deliver shareholder value over the years and through numerous spin outs has transferred over $100,000,000 in value directly to its shareholders, with Copper Canyon Resources and Taiga Gold Corp. being notable examples. Eagle Plains latest spinout, Eagle Royalties Ltd. (CSE:"ER") was listed on May 24, 2023, and holds a diverse portfolio of royalty assets throughout western Canada. On July 02, 2025, ER announced that it had entered into a definitive amalgamation agreement with Summit Royalty Corp. pursuant to which Summit will "go-public" by way of a reverse takeover (RTO) of ER. Eagle Royalties shareholders will receive a consideration of $0.18 per ER share, representing a premium of 47% based on ER's closing price on June 30, 2025 on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Completion of the RTO is subject to a number of conditions, including, but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and required shareholder approvals of ER and Summit. There can be no assurance that the RTO will be completed as proposed or at all.

On October 2, 2024, Eagle Plains announced the formation of a separate division within the Company that will give Eagle Plains' shareholders direct exposure to strategic opportunities in Canadian green energy transition. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Eagle Plains, Osprey Power Inc. ("OP") will focus on identifying and advancing innovative and diverse clean energy project portfolios in target markets throughout Canada, with an initial focus on Western Canada.

Eagle Plains' core business is acquiring grassroots critical- and precious-metal exploration properties. The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team.

Expenditures from 2010-2024 on Eagle Plains-related projects exceed $39M, the majority of which was funded by third-party partners. This exploration work resulted in approximately 50,000m of diamond-drilling and extensive ground-based exploration work facilitating the advancement of numerous projects at various stages of development.

Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

