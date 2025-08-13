Pulsar Helium Inc.: Pulsar Helium Announces UK Investor and Public Relations Consultant

CASCAIS, PORTUGAL / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM:PLSR)(TSXV:PLSR)(OTCQB:PSRHF) ("Pulsar" or the "Company"), a leading helium project development company, is pleased to announce that it has engaged London, U.K. based Yellow Jersey PR Limited ("Yellow Jersey") as a consultant to carry out investor and public relations services and activities for a monthly fee of £3,500, for a twelve-month term commencing on August 12, 2025, with the first five months being a fixed term. Such services and activities include advising the Company on all aspects of its communications with the investment community and the media; co-advising on the form and content of announcements and press releases; releasing announcements required by the AIM Rules for Companies to a Regulatory Information Service on behalf of the Company; managing the Company's social media; and arranging meetings between the Company and analysts, journalists, existing and potential investors.

The Company's agreement with Yellow Jersey can be terminated by either party giving two months' notice in writing, following the completion of the first five-month fixed term. Yellow Jersey has advised the Company that it does not currently hold any common shares in the Company; as such, Yellow Jersey and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

On behalf Pulsar Helium Inc.

"Thomas Abraham-James"

President, CEO and Director

Further Information:

Pulsar Helium Inc.

connect@pulsarhelium.com

+ 1 (218) 203-5301 (USA/Canada)

+44 (0) 2033 55 9889 (United Kingdom)

https://pulsarhelium.com

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Pulsar Helium Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/pulsar-helium-announces-uk-investor-and-public-relations-consultant-1060229