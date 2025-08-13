Tilray Brands, Inc.: Tilray Medical Forms Strategic Partnership in Italy to Broaden Access to Medical Cannabis Extracts

Tilray's FL Group Teams Up with Molteni, a Major Pharmaceutical Firm Focused on Pain and Substance Dependence Therapies

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Medical, a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY) and a global leader in medical cannabis, empowering the therapeutic alliance between patients and healthcare practitioners to make informed individualized health decisions, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FL Group S.R.L., has entered into a strategic partnership with L. Molteni & C. dei F.lli Alitti Società di Esercizio S.p.A. ("Molteni"), an Italian pharmaceutical firm specializing in pain therapies and substance dependence.

The partnership is designed to broaden the availability of Tilray Medical cannabis extracts for patients across Italy. Molteni will collaborate with FL Group by providing targeted education on medical cannabis therapies through Molteni's comprehensive network of pharmaceutical, scientific, and medical professionals throughout Italy.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to advancing patient care through strategic collaboration," said Rajnish Ohri, Managing Director, International at Tilray Brands. "By combining FL Group's regulatory and distribution capabilities with Molteni's scientific leadership, we are not only expanding access to high-quality, EU-GMP certified cannabis therapies for patients across Italy but also prioritizing medical cannabis education for pain therapies. Through Molteni's extensive network of healthcare professionals, we aim to empower practitioners with the knowledge and resources needed to support patients seeking effective pain management solutions."

Tilray Medical continues to lead the European medical cannabis market with operations in Germany, Italy, Portugal, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray, Aphria, Broken Coast, Symbios and Navcora. Tilray grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Europe, first in Portugal and later in Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is one of the largest suppliers of medical cannabis to patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers, and governments, in 20 countries and across five continents.

For more information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Europe, Tilray Medical Canada, and Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

About Molteni Farmaceutici

Molteni Farmaceutici is an Italian pharmaceutical company, a specialty pharma leader in therapeutics solutions for pain management and drug addiction. Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Florence, Italy. With its own Manufacturing, R&D, Regulatory, Supply Chain and Commercial capabilities it is able to serve a broad distribution reach in Europe and across the globe, with operations in over 40 countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "forecast," "future," "should," "could," "enable," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "may," "project," "will," "would" and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information: