Movingto Enhances Global Mobility with Innovative Platform for Visas and Relocation Services

LISBON, PT / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Movingto, a global mobility firm specializing in Residency by Investment, Golden Visas, and Citizenship by Investment programs, is launching an all-encompassing platform that redefines the relocation experience for high-net-worth individuals and families relocating to destinations such as Portugal, Italy, and the UAE.

While many firms focus solely on visa procurement, Movingto goes further, offering a proprietary Moving Hub to assist clients with every stage of relocation. The platform provides access to services such as school placement, language instruction, and housing solutions - all tailored to support seamless transitions in their new home countries.

"Obtaining residency is just the beginning of a move. With our Moving Hub, we guide clients through the entire relocation process, ensuring support from visa to settling in," said a Movingto representative.

Why Movingto Stands Out

Integrated Moving Hub - Available at hub.movingto.com , this centralized platform streamlines the relocation journey by providing curated access to schools, language programs, housing search tools, and more.

Golden Visa Investment Fund Portal - Found at movingto.com/funds , this tool enables clients to search and compare leading investment funds tailored for Golden Visa programs. It empowers users to make informed choices aligned with their residency goals.

Comprehensive Mobility Solutions - Whether clients seek citizenship or global residency, Movingto provides both strategy and execution, simplifying a complex global mobility landscape.

Bridging Lifestyle and Legal Transitions

Movingto's dual platforms - Visa guidance through Golden Visa and Residency programs, paired with end-to-end relocation support - offer a unified experience that addresses legal, lifestyle, and family considerations. Clients can confidently navigate each step, knowing they're supported across every aspect of expatriation.

Movingto is a global mobility firm specializing in Golden Visas, Residency by Investment, and Citizenship by Investment across multiple jurisdictions. With its innovative platforms - Moving Hub for relocation assistance and the Fund Comparison Portal for investment selection - Movingto delivers tailored, full-spectrum services that support clients from application through settlement.

