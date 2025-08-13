Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.08.2025 13:26 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Movingto Enhances Global Mobility with Innovative Platform for Visas and Relocation Services

LISBON, PT / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Movingto, a global mobility firm specializing in Residency by Investment, Golden Visas, and Citizenship by Investment programs, is launching an all-encompassing platform that redefines the relocation experience for high-net-worth individuals and families relocating to destinations such as Portugal, Italy, and the UAE.

While many firms focus solely on visa procurement, Movingto goes further, offering a proprietary Moving Hub to assist clients with every stage of relocation. The platform provides access to services such as school placement, language instruction, and housing solutions - all tailored to support seamless transitions in their new home countries.

"Obtaining residency is just the beginning of a move. With our Moving Hub, we guide clients through the entire relocation process, ensuring support from visa to settling in," said a Movingto representative.

Why Movingto Stands Out

  • Integrated Moving Hub - Available at hub.movingto.com, this centralized platform streamlines the relocation journey by providing curated access to schools, language programs, housing search tools, and more.

  • Golden Visa Investment Fund Portal - Found at movingto.com/funds, this tool enables clients to search and compare leading investment funds tailored for Golden Visa programs. It empowers users to make informed choices aligned with their residency goals.

  • Comprehensive Mobility Solutions - Whether clients seek citizenship or global residency, Movingto provides both strategy and execution, simplifying a complex global mobility landscape.

Bridging Lifestyle and Legal Transitions

Movingto's dual platforms - Visa guidance through Golden Visa and Residency programs, paired with end-to-end relocation support - offer a unified experience that addresses legal, lifestyle, and family considerations. Clients can confidently navigate each step, knowing they're supported across every aspect of expatriation.

About Movingto

Movingto is a global mobility firm specializing in Golden Visas, Residency by Investment, and Citizenship by Investment across multiple jurisdictions. With its innovative platforms - Moving Hub for relocation assistance and the Fund Comparison Portal for investment selection - Movingto delivers tailored, full-spectrum services that support clients from application through settlement.

For more information, visit www.movingto.com

Company Name: Movingto
Contact Person: Dean Fankhauser
Email: dean@movingto.com

SOURCE: Movingto



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/movingto-enhances-global-mobility-with-innovative-platform-for-v-1060293

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.