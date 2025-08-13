Sareum has announced a strategic collaboration with Receptor.AI, a 'techbio' company harnessing generative AI to accelerate drug discovery across a range of targets, including TYK2. Sareum had previously reported positive signals from early preclinical testing of six of its TYK2/JAK1 compounds, three of which showed meaningful penetration of the blood-brain barrier, including one with strong drug concentration in the brain. We see this collaboration as a logical extension of the company's efforts in establishing JAK inhibitors (in particular TYK2) as a potentially disease-modifying treatment for neuroinflammatory conditions such as Parkinson's disease (PD) and multiple sclerosis (MS). While Receptor.AI will focus on drug discovery (brain-penetrating, isoform-selective compounds) using its AI-powered in-silico platform, Sareum will oversee subsequent testing, with full ownership of IP rights. First results from the collaboration are expected by end CY25 and will be a key upcoming catalyst for the company. The market has reacted positively to the news, with the stock trading 9% higher at market close on 12 August.

