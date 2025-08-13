Egg Medical: New Study Demonstrates Superiority of EggNest Complete Radiation Protection System in Comprehensive Protection for the Entire Interventional Team

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study published in the Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (JSCAI) highlights the effectiveness of the EggNest Complete radiation shielding system, demonstrating its superior ability to protect all personnel in the catheterization lab from scatter radiation. The findings show that while other next-generation systems offer protection for the primary operator and assistant, the EggNest Complete system provides significant protection for the entire interventional team.

The study, titled "Comparative Effectiveness of 2 Next-Generation Scatter Radiation Shielding Systems," compared the EggNest Complete system with the Rampart IC system and a no-shielding condition using an anthropomorphic phantom. The results showed that both the EggNest Complete and Rampart IC systems significantly reduced radiation exposure for the operator and assistant positions compared to no shielding. However, the EggNest Complete system provided additional significant protection for staff at the head of the bed and the nursing positions, a benefit not observed with the Rampart IC system.

"From the beginning, Egg Medical has had three guiding principles: we need to protect the entire team from scatter radiation, we can't interfere with workflow or patient access, and the reduction in radiation exposure must be nearly complete. The study by Riley et al shows very clearly that the EggNest Complete system dramatically reduces radiation exposure for everyone in the room, and that the operator and assistant are almost completely protected. That is a marked improvement to safety for everyone who works in x-ray guided procedures," said Dr. Robert Wilson, CEO of Egg Medical.

The study's authors note that interventional cardiology procedures expose healthcare professionals to prolonged ionizing radiation, which poses significant health risks including heightened rates of malignancy, cataracts, and orthopedic injuries. Traditional lead aprons, while offering some protection, are heavy (up to 25 pounds) and can lead to musculoskeletal injuries. A recent SCAI survey found that 66% of operators reported musculoskeletal pain attributed to their time in the cardiac catheterization laboratory.

"It's a community effort to bring the issue of healthcare worker safety to the forefront of our industry. We deserve the same level of protection we strive to give to patients. This study highlights that Egg Medical's EggNest Complete System sets a new standard for what ALARA (As Low As Reasonably Achievable) means today," said Robert Riley, MD, a co-author of the study.

The study's findings indicate that a comprehensive shielding system like EggNest Complete is crucial for ensuring the safety of all interventional lab personnel, including operators, assistants, nurses, and other staff. This is particularly important for complex procedures where staff may be positioned in areas with limited traditional shielding and higher cumulative exposure. The authors of a separate commentary on the study commended the findings, emphasizing that these results align with the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions' mission to advance occupational safety and are essential for sustaining the interventional cardiology workforce.

References

Comparative Effectiveness of 2 Next-Generation Scatter Radiation Shielding Systems. Stephen Kidd, MD, Robert F. Riley, MD, MS, Juliette Power, MD, Brian Stegman, MD, Thom G. Dahle, MD. Division of Cardiology, Overlake Medical Center, Bellevue, Washington. Division of Cardiology, St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, Minnesota. Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (2025), doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jscai.2025.103786



Is Egg Ready to Leave the Nest and Fly?, Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (2025), doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jscai.2025.103863

