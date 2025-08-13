New York, New York & Fountain Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: MITQ) "MiT", a leading provider of cutting-edge out-of-home entertainment technology and services for cinema, Esports, stadiums and arenas, today announced its involvement in the successful completion of Metro Private Cinema, a first-of its kind, 20-screen, high-end private screening room facility in New York City, now taking reservations to screen the latest releases and blockbusters beginning September 1st.

MiT's collaboration with Metro Private Cinema included design, project management and the provisioining, integration and installation of top-tier cinema and audio solutions to take movie night to the next level for groups of 4 to 20. Metro's thoughtfully designed auditoriums feature giant movie screens, immersive theater sound, private dining and motorized plush recliners and loveseats.

The facility features DCI-compliant cinema projection systems for premier first-run feature films, along with professional-grade audio solutions, including...

Christie CP2406-RBe laser projectors that deliver brilliant on-screen images and longer operational life in an economical projection platform for smaller, high-gain screens.

JBL C211 Screen Channel Loudpeakers featuring high frequency driver technology to provide a captivating, authentic experience from every seat.

Subwoofers and MAG AIR-C8-BK-W Installation Speakers. MiT custome mirror mount assemblies providing wall to wall images in short distance auditoriums

Tim League founder, Metro Private Cinema, commented, "Moving iMage has provided valuable advice and project execution every step of the way during the complex, multi-year evolution of this project. Metro Cinema is unlike any other cinema experience in the world, and we cannot wait to share our vision with the people of New York very soon."

Moving iMage Technologies President and COO Francois Godfrey added: "We're proud to continue our collaboration with the founders of Metro Private Cinema to help realize a unique cinema concept that redefines the moviegoing experience. Leveraging MiT's deep expertise in high-net-worth residences, studios, and post-production facilities, we're excited to bring that same level of excellence to the public. This project highlights MiT's versatility and proven track record in delivering tailored solutions across a wide range of exhibition environments-utilizing the best in cinema technology to create truly exceptional experiences."

About Metro Private Cinema (https://metrocinema.com/)

Metro Private Cinema gives you your own private screening room, designed for comfort and great company. Our cinema suites come in different sizes to accommodate from four to twenty guests, and each designed to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience. Choose from the latest releases, including opening weekend, or from our film library with acclaimed independent films and classics - or you can watch sports, your favorite TV series, host a meeting or custom event. Just reach out to Guest Services, and we'll get you set up.

It's everything you love about the movies - without the crowds.

About Moving iMage Technologies ( www.movingimagetech.com)

With a focus on innovation, service, and quality, Moving iMage Technologies ("MiT) is a trusted partner in delivering state-of-the-art out-of-home entertainment environments. Founded in 2003, MiT provides products, integrated systems design, custom engineering, proprietary products, software, and installation services for cinemas, screening rooms, postproduction facilities, high-end home theaters, Esports venues, arenas, stadiums, and other entertainment spaces.

MiT manufactures a broad line of digital cinema peripherals in the U.S., including automation systems, projector pedestals/bases, projector lifts, hush boxes, direct-view LED frames, lighting fixtures and dimmers, power management devices, operations software, and Esports platforms. It also distributes and integrates cinema equipment from Barco, Sharp (NEC) Digital Cinema, Christie Digital, LEA Professional, Dolby, GDC, JBL/Crown, LG, Meyer Sound, Q-SYS, QSC, Samsung and others.

MiT's Caddy Products division designs and sells cupholders, concession trays, and venue accessories that enhance concession sales and improve the guest experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

