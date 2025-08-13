Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TNJ) (OTCQB: WERDF) ("Boba" or the "Company") is excited to announce the beta launch of Amino, now live on iOS and Android under the name Amino Rewards (soon to be renamed simply Amino). Free to download and use, the app is already gaining early user traction on both iOS and Android.

Amino makes healthy eating fun. Users can scan their meals instantly with the app's AI camera, get an instant breakdown of what's inside, and receive smart feedback on how to make better choices. The app also tracks daily steps, rewards points for every healthy action, and will soon allow those points to be redeemed for prizes - turning nutrition into a habit-forming, gamified experience.

The official launch is set for early September and will be supported by upcoming promotions.

"Unlike many AI food trackers that require payment, Amino offers a free option designed to combine functionality with an engaging experience." said Andrew Shore, CEO of Amino. "Amino doesn't just track your food - it rewards you for making better choices and keeps you motivated along the way."

More exciting features are already on the way, including specialized eating plans tailored to different goals and lifestyles, deeper AI insights, and expanded reward options.

Portfolio Updates

- Cafe Disco Party - Game development is progressing exceptionally well with ongoing improvements. The goal is clear: ensure the game is truly top tier and able to compete with the best mobile games in the world at launch.

- Cherry AI - A project Boba Mint Holdings is consulting on and holds a token position in, is set to officially launch this week on Thursday, August 14th.

- Moon Poker - Continues to improve and gain traction, attracting new users and sponsors while enhancing the overall player experience.

Download Amino Beta now:

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.aminomove&hl=en_CA

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/amino-rewards/id6670493968

About Boba Mint Holdings

Boba Mint Holdings develops and invests in innovative consumer apps and blockchain projects that blend cutting-edge technology, gamification, and real-world utility. Our mission is to create engaging products that people love using every day - and that make a positive impact.

