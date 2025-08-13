Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper-gold explorer, reports re-assay results from historical drillhole 2008-01 at its flagship Trident property, including 1.57 metres grading 0.93% Cu and 1.06 g/t Au. The Company has also commissioned a high-resolution LiDAR survey by Eagle Mapping to support final drill pad planning for its 2025 diamond drill program.

Re-Assay of Historical Drilling (2008-01)

Historical drillhole 2008-01, located at the Campbell Trench approximately 1.2 kilometres northwest of the A Zone, was re-assayed to better understand alteration and mineralization in relation to the A Zone - the planned starting point for Pacific Empire's 2025 diamond drill program. In the 2007 program, drilling at the A Zone intersected well-mineralized porphyry dikes.

The re-assay of 2008-01 returned significant copper and gold values, including 1.57 metres grading 0.93% Cu and 1.06 g/t Au, within a broader mineralized interval. These results support the interpretation that Trident hosts a substantial copper-gold system with potential for higher-grade zones.

Highlights From Re-Assay of Historical 2008-01

1.57 metres grading 0.93% Cu and 1.06 g/t Au (20.43-22.00 m)

Multiple samples returning >0.40% Cu with elevated gold values

0.48 g/t gold & 0.45% copper over 12.57 metres (17m - 29.57m)

0.58 g/t gold and 0.42 % copper over 16.0 metres (31m - 47m)

Complete Re-Assay of Historical 2008-01

SAMPLE From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) ST235589 17 18.7 1.7 0.222 0.49 2050 ST235590 18.7 20.43 1.73 0.262 0.79 3250 ST235591 20.43 22 1.57 1.06 2.1 9290 ST235592 22 23.48 1.48 0.711 1.68 7190 ST235593 23.48 25 1.52 0.122 0.12 428 ST235594 25 26.52 1.52 0.029 0.02 67.4 ST235595 26.52 28 1.48 0.612 1.27 5360 ST235596 28 29.57 1.57 0.844 1.7 8860 ST235597 29.57 31 1.43 No Sample ST235598 31 32.62 1.62 0.978 1.77 6100 ST235599 32.62 34 1.38 0.46 1.05 4510 ST235600 34 35.67 1.67 0.757 1.22 4250 ST235601 35.67 37 1.33 0.629 1.13 5640 ST235602 37 38.5 1.5 0.54 0.87 5480 ST235603 38.5 40 1.5 0.258 0.75 3930 ST235604 40 41.5 1.5 0.397 0.82 4570 ST235605 41.5 43 1.5 0.165 0.29 2630 ST235606 43 44.5 1.5 0.26 0.94 3750 ST235607 44.5 46 1.5 0.074 0.34 2540 ST235608 46 47 1 2.39 0.62 2460

"Our work at the A Zone - examining the types of sulfide minerals (including chalcopyrite-to-bornite and chalcopyrite-to-pyrite ratios), the style of alteration, and the presence of mineralized porphyry dikes - gives us strong confidence that our 2025 drilling program at Trident is poised for discovery," stated Brad Peters, President, CEO, and Director of Pacific Empire. "While drillhole 2008-01 returned strong copper and gold grades, these mineralogical indicators point to the heart of the system lying just north of the A Zone. That is exactly where we intend to begin drilling, oriented from south to north to maximize the chance of intersecting the most prospective part of the target."

Sample Preparation and Analysis

Drill core samples from historical hole 2008-01 were submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory independent of Pacific Empire. The re-assay results reported herein are from quarter core samples. The quarter core was obtained by cutting in half the remaining half core from historical drillhole 2008-01, which had previously been sawn in half during the original sampling. As a result, the current samples represent one-quarter of the original drill core. Samples were logged, weighed, crushed to 70% passing 2 mm (CRU-31), and a 250 g split was pulverized to 85% passing 75 µm (PUL-31). Gold was analyzed by 30 g fire assay with an ICP-AES finish (Au-ICP21). Copper was analyzed by four-acid digestion with ICP-AES (ME-OG62 for ore-grade samples) and multi-element analysis was performed using four-acid digestion with ICP-MS (ME-MS61). The Company inserted certified reference materials into the sample stream. No QA/QC issues were noted.

Figure 1 - Target Areas at Trident

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/262335_e09304c364d10a6b_005full.jpg

LiDAR Survey at Trident

To ensure Pacific Empire has the most accurate elevation and topographic information for finalizing drill pad locations in its 2025 exploration program, the Company has engaged Eagle Mapping to complete a high-resolution LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) survey over the Trident property. LiDAR is a cost-effective, remote sensing technology that uses laser light to measure the Earth's surface with exceptional accuracy. This data can penetrate through forest canopy to reveal subtle surface features, improve access planning, and integrate seamlessly with geological and geophysical datasets to refine drill targeting. For Trident, this data will help Pacific Empire identify subtle surface features, plan access routes, and position drill pads with precision, improving the chances of a successful 2025 program.

"For exploration, this means we can see the ground surface - even through dense forest - with accuracy down to a few centimeters. This is critical information for several reasons, it will allow us to accurately finalize the locations of drill pads and access trails in addition to ensuring all drill holes are exactly where we want them to be, without compromise," commented Brad Peters, President, CEO, and Director of Pacific Empire.

Corporate Update

Pacific Empire is also pleased to announce the engagement of Hillside Consulting and Media Inc. ("Hillside"), a British Columbia-based firm, to assist in the Company's ongoing marketing and investor relations efforts. Hillside will provide a comprehensive suite of services to enhance the Company's public presence and drive investor engagement. Hillside will provide a digital outreach program to update the market on the Company's copper-gold properties, exploration activities, and overall value proposition. The engagement will commence on August 13th and remain in effect for up to four weeks. The Company will pay Hillside a total of one-hundred thousand dollars (Canadian), plus applicable GST for these services. Pacific Empire continues to pursue all available avenues to grow its investor base and execute on its business growth plans and long-term exploration strategies.

About Trident

The Trident property is an early exploration stage property hosting an alkalic porphyry copper-gold-silver prospect with district-scale potential that is accessible by vehicle. The property is located approximately 50 km to the southeast of NorthWest Copper Corp.'s Kwanika Deposit and 50 km to the northwest of Centerra Gold's Mt. Milligan Mine. The property covers 6,618 hectares endowed with well-established logging roads providing important efficient access to conduct exploration programs.

Copper mineralization on the property was first discovered in 1969, while exploration crews were following up on anomalous stream sediment samples. The following year, Falconbridge optioned the property and over the next two years completed IP and magnetic surveys, geological mapping, soil sampling and diamond drilling. This work ultimately led to the discovery of the A Zone.

Additional exploration programs were completed by Kookaburra Gold Corp. from 1988 through 1991, Solomon Resources Ltd., from 2006 through 2008. In 2013, PEMC optioned the property and in 2014, in turn, PEMC optioned the property to Oz Minerals which completed during that same year, an IP survey and completed a two drillhole, diamond drill program at Trident.

In 2022, Pacific Empire acquired a 100% interest in the property in exchange for granting the vendors a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR"). One-half (1%) of the 2% NSR which may be purchased for $500,000 by Pacific Empire.

Prior to 2014, known mineralization on the property was believed to be associated with fracture and/or shear zones structures striking 120 degrees and dipping 75 degrees towards the northeast. A review of historical drill core by the Pacific Empire exploration team has led to a much different interpretation with respect to the nature of known mineralization on the property. The most important observation made was the determination of the presence of hornblende-feldspar monzonite porphyry intrusions detected within drill core obtained from the A Zone. These types of porphyry intrusions are typically characterized by sheeted quartz sulphide veins hosting disseminated chalcopyrite and bornite residing immediately adjacent to and within the porphyry dikes. Other observations include the highest grades noted in historical drilling can be seen to be directly associated with intervals where such porphyry intrusions occur.

About Pinnacle

The Pinnacle project is located 60 km west of Centerra Gold's Mt. Milligan Copper-Gold Mine and 30 km southeast of NorthWest Copper's Kwanika Copper-Gold Deposit in a proven copper-gold porphyry district. Access to the Pinnacle is by road including a new and expanding network of logging roads and trails throughout the main target areas. This improved access is a significant development and is anticipated to contribute to cost effective drill support and provides additional bedrock exposure.

Qualified Person's Statement

Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo., serves as a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

About Pacific Empire

Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company has a district scale land position in north-central British Columbia totaling 22,541 hectares.

British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.

Forward-Looking Statements

