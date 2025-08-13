LongPoint adds two new ETFs - NVDD, TSLD

Newest Savvy ETFs have inverse double-leveraged exposure to NVIDIA and Telsa

LongPoint is a Canadian owned and operated ETF provider

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint") is proud to announce the launch of two additional Savvy Double Leveraged Single Stock ETFs (the "Savvy ETFs") on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"). The Savvy ETFs launching today, NVDD and TSLD, offer two times leveraged short exposure to NVIDIA and Tesla, respectively.

LongPoint is once again making history in the Canadian ETF market with the launch of the Savvy ETFs, the first Canadian-domiciled inverse double-leveraged single-stock ETFs. Listed in Canadian dollars on a domestic stock exchange under the tickers NVDD and TSLD, the new ETFs offer exposure on two of the market's most actively trading stocks, NVIDIA and Tesla.

These Savvy ETFs add to our line-up of six double-leveraged long single-stock Savvy ETFs launched earlier this year on Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Tesla, listing under tickers AAPU, AMZU, ALPU, MSFU, NVDU, and TSLU. With the launch of NVDD and TSLD, investors can now position themselves either long or short depending on their short-term high-conviction views on NVIDIA or Tesla.

"LongPoint is proud to announce the launch of Canada's first double-leveraged single stock ETFs, providing inverse exposure," said Steve Hawkins, CEO of LongPoint. "Active Canadian investors want to be able to position both long and short on popular stocks like NVIDIA and Tesla. These new ETFs offer active Canadian investors a Canadian-domiciled, TSX-listed solution-trading in Canadian dollars-that enables them to tactically position their portfolios around company-specific news, technical signals, market events, or fundamental price outlooks."

The ETFs seek daily investment results that endeavour to correspond, before fees and expenses, to either two times (2X) or two times the inverse (-2X) of the daily return (on a percentage basis) of the respective common stock. The ETFs do not hedge their exposure to the U.S. dollar. The ETFs will only trade in Canadian Dollars.

The following Savvy ETFs began trading on the TSX on June 4:

Name Ticker Reference Stock SavvyLong (2X) AAPL ETF AAPU Apple Inc. SavvyLong (2X) AMZN ETF AMZU Amazon.com, Inc. SavvyLong (2X) GOOGL ETF ALPU Alphabet Inc. Class A SavvyLong (2X) MSFT ETF MSFU Microsoft Corporation SavvyLong (2X) NVDA ETF NVDU NVIDIA Corporation SavvyLong (2X) TSLA ETF TSLU Tesla, Inc.

The following Savvy ETFs have closed their offering of initial shares and will begin trading on the TSX when the market opens this morning:

Name Ticker Reference Stock SavvyShort (-2X) NVDA ETF NVDD NVIDIA Corporation SavvyShort (-2X) TSLA ETF TSLD Tesla, Inc.

"At LongPoint, we're building ETFs to give Canadians who actively trade U.S.-listed ETFs a real choice, and it's time to bring that investing home," Hawkins added. "Canadian-listed ETFs can deliver the same exposures without the extra currency conversion costs, and your support helps grow and strengthen Canada's ETF ecosystem. Every trade here fuels innovation, competition, and more choice for Canadian investors."

With this launch, LongPoint continues to establish itself as a leader in innovative ETF solutions. The company entered the levered ETF market in 2024 with its crude oil and natural gas ETFs and followed that this year with the launch of Canada's first triple-leveraged index Mega ETFs and double-leveraged single-stock Savvy ETFs. LongPoint also offers its unique Partnership ETF platform, which simplifies the launch, operation and growth of ETFs for its partner asset managers.

In addition, under its partnership platform, LongPoint today filed a preliminary prospectus for the proposed launch of two new inverse double-leveraged single-stock ETFs linked to MicroStrategy and Coinbase. The proposed LFG Daily (-2X) COIN Short ETF (COID) will target two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), while the proposed LFG Daily (-2X) MSTR Short ETF (MSTZ) will target two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR). COID and MSTZ will join LongPoint's existing LFG ETF line-up, offered in partnership with Universal Digital Inc., which currently includes the double-leveraged long single-stock ETFs MSTU and COIU.

The preliminary prospectus dated August 12, 2025, containing important information relating to the proposed new LFG ETFs, has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on www.sedarplus.ca. Prospective investors cannot buy shares of the proposed new LFG ETFs until the relevant securities commissions or similar authorities issue receipts for the final prospectus and they begin trading on the TSX.

About LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LongPoint Asset Management Inc. is a proudly Canadian-owned ETF provider dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that enhance the Canadian investing experience. Backed by over 70 years of combined ETF expertise, our team leverages deep industry connections and local market insight to design, build, and launch exceptional ETFs for Canadian investors. Today, LongPoint offers 28 Canadian-listed ETFs with approximately $200 million in assets under management. Discover the advantage of investing with LongPoint.

The ETFs are alternative mutual funds, and as such, the ETFs are permitted to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for other types of mutual funds. The ETFs are highly speculative. The ETFs use a significant amount of leverage which magnifies gains and losses. They are intended for use in daily or short-term trading strategies by very knowledgeable, sophisticated investors. If you hold the ETF for more than one day, your return could vary considerably from the ETF's daily target return. For example, you could lose your entire investment in one day if the stock of the ETF experiences a single-day price movement that is greater than 50%. The negative effect of compounding on returns is more pronounced when combined with leverage and daily rebalancing in volatile markets. In addition, the ETFs are concentrated and non-diversified, meaning they are only exposed to a single common stock. As a result, the ETF's assets are more susceptible to the impact of any specific company event, or single economic, technological, or regulatory event, compared to a diversified portfolio. The ETFs are not suitable for investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their investments.

The ETFs employ significant leverage, may experience amplified losses and should not be expected to return +200% or -200%, as applicable, over any period of time other than daily. The returns of the ETFs over periods longer than one day will likely differ in amount and possibly direction from the performance or inverse performance, as applicable, of the stock of the ETF for the same period. This effect is more pronounced for the ETFs as the volatility of the target index and/or the period of time increases.

This material is for informational purposes only. This material is not intended to be relied upon as research, investment, or tax advice and is not an implied or express recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security or to adopt any particular investment or portfolio strategy. Any views and opinions expressed do not take into account the particular investment objectives, needs, restrictions and circumstances of a specific investor and, thus, should not be used as the basis of any specific investment recommendation. Investors should consult a financial and/or tax advisor for financial and/or tax information applicable to their specific situation.

Commissions, management fees, performance fees and operating expenses may all be associated with an investment in the ETFs. The ETF is not guaranteed, its value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The ETF Facts and prospectus contain important detailed information about the ETF. Please read the relevant documents before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

