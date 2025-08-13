Lithuania added 240 MW of solar in the first half of 2025, pushing cumulative capacity past 2 GW, with residential systems making up more than half of the total. Lithuania installed 240 MW of solar during the first half of 2025. The figure takes the country's cumulative solar capacity to 2,230 MW. The residential market continues to be Lithuania's leading solar segment, accounting for over half (1,230 MW) of installed capacity to date. The C&I solar market has installed 520 MW of solar thus far, while the large-scale market accounts for the other 480 MW. Juras Ulbikas, research director at the ...

