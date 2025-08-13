Demonstrations offer the public and media a firsthand look at technology that stands to transform global energy production

Quaise Energy, a leading developer of utility-scale superhot geothermal energy, today announced a series of live public demonstrations at its field site in central Texas. Attendees will watch the company's proprietary millimeter wave drilling technology in action, an innovation that could make it possible to generate firm, utility-scale electricity nearly anywhere on Earth. Demonstrations begin on September 4, 2025 and will take place every two weeks through November 20, 2025.

Demonstration Schedule:

Flagship Demo: Sept. 4, 2-4 pm Central Time

Additional Demos: Sept. 18, Oct. 2, 16, 30, and Nov. 13, and 20

At each event, visitors will:

Watch live drilling as Quaise's millimeter wave system uses a gyrotron to deliver high-frequency microwaves downhole to ablate rock without a drill bit or mechanical downhole hardware;

Via live downhole camera, examine the record-breaking 100-meter deep borehole drilled entirely with a millimeter wave beam;

Tour the rig, view equipment and waveguide up close, and examine the rock particles that were pulverized and blown out of the hole; and

Engage with Quaise engineers, scientists, and leadership.

"These demonstrations will provide a firsthand look at our millimeter wave drilling technology operating in real-world conditions," said Carlos Araque, CEO and President of Quaise Energy. "This technology is revolutionary and will allow us to drill to depths and temperatures unreachable by conventional methods. We're excited to show the tangible progress we're making toward unlocking superhot geothermal energy as a practical, reliable solution for communities virtually everywhere."

Quaise selected its central Texas test site for its kilometers-thick granite near the surface, representative of the hard, crystalline basement rock that must be penetrated to access superhot geothermal energy worldwide. Earlier this year, Quaise set a record for millimeter wave technology by drilling continuously to 100 meters at this site, confirming the technology's ability to perform in real-world conditions at a speed ten times faster than the company's previous drilling rate.

Superhot geothermal energy has the potential to deliver clean, reliable, baseload power at a scale comparable to the world's largest fossil fuel plants. Quaise's technology is designed to make this resource accessible almost anywhere, opening up a new era for affordable, zero-carbon energy.

"Seeing is believing," added Araque. "There's been a lot of talk in the industry about 'what's possible.'"

"With these demonstrations, we're inviting the world to see real, measurable progress for themselves."

Members of the media, industry, academia, and the public are invited to attend.

About Quaise Energy

Quaise Energy is unlocking the Earth's deep heat to deliver clean, reliable, baseload energy at scale-almost anywhere in the world. As both a technology innovator and project developer, Quaise builds and operates solutions that harness superhot geothermal energy far below the surface, enabling power generation that can rival the output of today's most efficient fossil fuel and nuclear plants. With its millimeter wave drilling technology, developed after more than a decade of research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Quaise's mission is to make superhot geothermal a backbone of the modern energy system, offering affordable, zero-carbon power and true energy independence for communities and nations everywhere.

