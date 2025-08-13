Mobile Game Publisher Takes Home Customer Service Team of the Year

Avia was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Team of the Year category in The 22nd Annual International Business Awards® today.

Avia prides itself on providing an accessible and entertaining gaming experience that resonates with its global community, powered by the dedication and passion of its incredible Customer Service team. The Avia Customer Service team has demonstrated excellence in their commitment to providing support to players worldwide, and ensuring that each user is able to enjoy Avia's world-class entertainment and competition platform. As Avia approaches its ninth anniversary, the team is excited to continue delivering top-tier support to millions of players around the globe.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small are eligible to submit nominations. The 2025 IBAs received nominations from organizations and individuals in 78 nations and territories.

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide.

"The 2025 International Business Awards have set a new benchmark for excellence," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "Our winners have demonstrated remarkable ambition and achievement in reaching their goals. We congratulate them on their well-earned recognition and look forward to honoring them on stage in Lisbon on October 10th

About Avia

Avia is the go-to destination for casual mobile gaming entertainment and is the publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform, and other individual top apps including "Solitaire Clash","Bingo Tour' and "8 Ball Strike". Quick to play and win, Avia mobile games are designed for players of all skill levels, from casual gamers to hardcore enthusiasts. Avia gaming offerings include 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and joint account system, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casual puzzle, action, card and strategy games. Avia is committed to providing an inclusive platform for players to have fun playing their favorite titles.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

