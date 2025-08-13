Netwrix Opens Innovation Center in Kraków and Hires Local Cybersecurity Professionals

The company plans to employ 50 specialists by the end of the year.

KRAKÓW, Poland, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a cybersecurity provider focused on data and identity threats, has opened its new Netwrix Innovation Center in Kraków. The office is set to become the leading European operations hub for the company and will provide customers with streamlined and more efficient cybersecurity services. To achieve this, Netwrix plans to actively hire IT professionals from the local talent pool. The Netwrix Innovation Center has already welcomed more than 20 new hires and posted over 20 additional roles with more opportunities on the way.

The Kraków center will combine key Netwrix business functions, including R&D, technical support, marketing, product management, and sales. Centralizing the expertise of skilled specialists across different business domains at the Netwrix Innovation Center will allow Netwrix to reduce customer response time and accelerate its technology advancements. In addition to growing the company's business, the local office will help drive Netwrix's ongoing AI innovation, cloud platform expansion, and advances in data and identity security solutions.

"We are opening our Netwrix Innovation Center in Kraków to bring together top talent in a collaborative environment where engineering, product, and customer-facing teams work side by side, constantly sharing feedback to accelerate innovation and better serve our global customer base," said Grady Summers, CEO at Netwrix. "Our goal is to deepen customer trust by becoming more responsive, more innovative, and more locally engaged. Kraków gives us the perfect foundation to do that."

Netwrix chose Krakow as the ideal location for its center due to the Poland's large pool of IT professionals. According to the latest Eurostat data, Poland is among the European Union's top 5 in terms of the number of ICT specialists, with more than 770,000 employees in the sector.

About Netwrix

Netwrix is reinventing data security based on the premise that data security and identity security cannot work in isolation. The Netwrix 1Secure platform provides security teams with clear visibility into who has access to sensitive information, enabling them to safeguard those identities, strengthen data protection, and stay ahead of evolving threats. Netwrix offers a comprehensive set of solutions that protect identities and data for over 13,500 organizations globally. Netwrix AI and flexible deployment options make it easier, faster, and more economical than ever for security teams to investigate and remediate threats.

Netwrix: Data security that starts with identity.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

