BioStar Renewables Continues To Make Progress on 2 MW Solar Project at Westtown School in Pennsylvania

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / BioStar Renewables, a national leader in renewable energy development, is proud to announce that construction of a 2 MW solar field at Westtown School, a historic institution located on a 600-acre campus in Chester County, Pennsylvania, is nearly complete. This project not only supports the school's sustainability mission but also represents a major milestone in clean energy development under new township regulations.

A Model for Suburban Sustainability

The 8-acre solar array is designed to generate over 3 million kWh of clean energy annually, offsetting more than 1,800 metric tons of CO2e emissions each year-the equivalent of powering 283 homes. The system will supplement Westtown School's energy needs while serving as a living example of environmental leadership and innovation in the education sector.

The clean energy generated will be used to offset campus energy usage, creating long-term economic and environmental benefits for both the school and the broader community.

Building Under New Regulations

This installation is the first large-scale solar project approved under Westtown Township's recently enacted ordinance limiting solar fields to 10 acres. Navigating the evolving regulatory landscape required intensive coordination with township officials and stakeholders, including a conditional use approval process that established a path forward for future solar projects in the region.

Engineering Around Obstacles

To overcome site-specific challenges, BioStar partnered with Bohler, an engineering firm with deep local experience. The team addressed several critical design and permitting concerns, including:

Glare Mitigation : Visual studies and customized engineering solutions were presented to ensure minimal visual impact to surrounding areas.

Stormwater Management: Infiltration basins were designed to meet Pennsylvania DEP standards while preserving the functionality and aesthetics of the site.

Community Engagement Built In

Early in the process, BioStar made community engagement a priority. The team hosted site walks and virtual meetings with local residents to discuss project details and address concerns related to visibility. Comprehensive 3D models and a thoughtful screening plan of evergreens, deciduous, and ornamental trees helped secure strong public support and township approval.

Clean Energy in Action

This project is a testament to what's possible when mission-driven institutions and clean energy developers work together to overcome challenges and deliver long-term impact. As part of its broader portfolio, BioStar Renewables is proud to help schools, municipalities, and businesses transition to energy models that are cleaner, more resilient, and financially sustainable.

Project Quick Facts

Location: Westtown School, Westtown, PA

System Size: 2 MW

Annual Output: 3,000,000+ kWh

Annual Carbon Offset: 1,834 metric tons CO2e

Development Partner: Evolution Sustainability Group

Engineering Partner: Bohler

Estimated Completion: Q4 2025

