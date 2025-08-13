Merus Power Oyj: Insider information: Merus Power delivers energy storage system to Poland - order worth about €2.5 million opens doors to Central Europe

13.8.2025 15:15:01 EEST | Merus Power Oyj | Company Announcement

Merus Power has received an order for its first international battery energy storage project. The energy storage facility to be delivered to Poland will have a capacity of 8 MW/8 MWh and a value of approximately 2.5 million euros. The project is a concrete step in the company's growth strategy and opens up opportunities in the European market.

The company was selected as the supplier of the battery energy storage system through a public tender. The delivery will take place in autumn 2026 to the Smolnica power station in northwestern Poland in cooperation with Polish electrical contractor Elektropaks and Merus Power's long-term partner EPQS. The end customer for the delivery is Enea Operator Sp. z o.o., which operates the national distribution network in north-western Poland.

As this is a milestone for Merus Power, marking its entry into the international energy storage market, it is also a landmark achievement for Poland. The facility will be the country's first energy storage system designed to stabilize the grid operations in the operator's network.

The project will be implemented with local partners EPQS and Elektropaks that bring strong Polish market knowledge and local implementation capabilities.Merus Power is responsible for the delivery, commissioning, and lifecycle services of the energy storage system. This cooperation model enables the provision of cost-effective and scalable energy solutions in new markets.

"Our first delivery to Poland is a strategically important step for Merus Power. It shows our ability to compete in international projects and opens doors for us to the Central European market in line with our strategy," comments Kari Tuomala, CEO of Merus Power.

"We are delighted to be working with Merus Power. This is an important project. By combining our expertise and strong local networks, we will be able to offer our customers reliable and efficient energy solutions," says Marek Sikora, CEO of EPQS.

