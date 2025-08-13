Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.08.2025

WKN: A3CSTC | ISIN: FI4000506902
Frankfurt
13.08.25 | 09:59
4,760 Euro
+0,42 % +0,020
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
13.08.2025 14:15 Uhr
Merus Power Oyj: Insider information: Merus Power delivers energy storage system to Poland - order worth about €2.5 million opens doors to Central Europe

13.8.2025 15:15:01 EEST | Merus Power Oyj | Company Announcement

Merus Power has received an order for its first international battery energy storage project. The energy storage facility to be delivered to Poland will have a capacity of 8 MW/8 MWh and a value of approximately 2.5 million euros. The project is a concrete step in the company's growth strategy and opens up opportunities in the European market.

The company was selected as the supplier of the battery energy storage system through a public tender. The delivery will take place in autumn 2026 to the Smolnica power station in northwestern Poland in cooperation with Polish electrical contractor Elektropaks and Merus Power's long-term partner EPQS. The end customer for the delivery is Enea Operator Sp. z o.o., which operates the national distribution network in north-western Poland.

As this is a milestone for Merus Power, marking its entry into the international energy storage market, it is also a landmark achievement for Poland. The facility will be the country's first energy storage system designed to stabilize the grid operations in the operator's network.

The project will be implemented with local partners EPQS and Elektropaks that bring strong Polish market knowledge and local implementation capabilities.Merus Power is responsible for the delivery, commissioning, and lifecycle services of the energy storage system. This cooperation model enables the provision of cost-effective and scalable energy solutions in new markets.

"Our first delivery to Poland is a strategically important step for Merus Power. It shows our ability to compete in international projects and opens doors for us to the Central European market in line with our strategy," comments Kari Tuomala, CEO of Merus Power.

"We are delighted to be working with Merus Power. This is an important project. By combining our expertise and strong local networks, we will be able to offer our customers reliable and efficient energy solutions," says Marek Sikora, CEO of EPQS.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Key media

Disclosure regulation

The original of this document has been made in Finnish. In case of any discrepancy, the Finnish version will prevail.

Contacts

  • Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, Certified Adviser, +358 50 520 4098
  • Jonna Kannosto, Director, Communications and Investor Relations, +358 44 357 8320, jonna.kannosto@meruspower.com
  • Kari Tuomala, CEO, +358 20 735 4320, kari.tuomala@meruspower.com

About Merus Power Oyj

Merus Power is a technology company driving the sustainable energy transition. We design and produce innovative electrical engineering solutions such as energy storages and power quality solutions, and services for the needs of renewable energy and industry. Through our scalable technology, we facilitate the growth of renewable energy in the electricity grids and improve the energy efficiency of society. We are a domestic specialist in innovative electrical engineering and operate in global and high-growth markets. Our personnel represent internationally renowned engineering expertise. Our net sales in 2024 was EUR 35.8 million and our stock's trading symbol on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland is MERUS.

