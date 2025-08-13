Black Book Research: Black Book: Global Healthcare Cloud Adoption Surges Toward Enterprise Scale

Black Book's 18-country survey reveals 74% of health systems advancing large-scale rollouts by 2027, fueled by interoperability, AI readiness, and resilience strategies.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Enterprise cloud infrastructure is becoming a foundational element of non-U.S. healthcare IT strategies, with hospitals and health systems shifting from isolated pilots to fully integrated, multi-year migration programs. Black Book Research's eight-month international survey and follow-up polling of 370 IT leaders from health systems in 18 countries reveals that 74% of non-U.S. respondents have funded, active cloud programs scheduled for enterprise deployment within the next 18-24 months.

The seven highest-response countries: United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Australia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and Brazil represented nearly 68% of all non-U.S. survey participants, providing a multi-regional lens on adoption drivers, architectures, and vendor performance.

Across all surveyed regions, three forces consistently drive cloud IT adoption:

Interoperability mandates tied to national/regional health data frameworks (82%)

AI readiness for clinical and operational workloads (77%)

Business continuity and resilience planning (71%)

Non-U.S. integrated delivery networks (IDNs) now allocate 18-26% of total IT budgets to cloud initiatives, with projected growth rates of 14-17% annually through 2027.

Top 7 Country-Vendor Highlights in Healthcare Cloud IT Performance

Based on Black Book's eight-month regional satisfaction and performance polling, rankings reflect vendor performance against 18 qualitative key performance indicators (KPIs), including interoperability alignment, AI enablement, scalability, security compliance, uptime reliability, implementation success, and customer support satisfaction. Respondents included CIOs, CTOs, CMIOs, IT directors, and digital health executives from public and private health systems in each respective country.

United Kingdom - Interoperability Leadership

InterSystems (HealthShare & TrakCare) recognized for seamless NHS integration and FHIR-based interoperability frameworks accelerating data liquidity across regions. Ranking determined by highest aggregate KPI scores for interoperability compliance, data sharing readiness under NHS frameworks, and vendor responsiveness to public-sector change management requirements.

Canada - AI-Enabled Population Health Analytics

TELUS Health's cloud-delivered platforms and AI-enabled analytics are widely used in chronic disease and population health programs across Canadian health networks. Ranked highest in AI readiness, predictive model integration, and provincial interoperability compliance, as reported by Canadian IDNs and provincial health authorities.

Germany/DACH - Multi-Cloud Uptime, Data Sovereignty & EHR Interoperability

Dedalus Group ranked #1 in the DACH region for cloud-enabled EHR and digital health platforms, excelling in multi-cloud uptime SLAs, GDPR-compliant data hosting, and Gematik ISiK-certified interoperability frameworks supporting cross-border care within the EU. Ranking based on top KPI scores in uptime reliability, regulatory compliance with Bundesdatenschutzgesetz and GDPR, and integration success with national and EU-level interoperability standards.

Australia - Nationwide Hybrid Cloud EHR Models

Oracle Health (Cerner Millennium) earning top marks for hybrid deployments enabling interoperability under the national My Health Record initiative. Determined by top satisfaction ratings in hybrid architecture performance, national EHR integration, and user experience for clinical teams.

Singapore - AI Clinical Decision Support Integration

Microsoft Azure Health Data Services cited for rapid AI model deployment in tertiary hospitals and precision medicine programs. Ranked highest for AI enablement, scalability for precision medicine datasets, and compliance with Singapore's Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) in cloud deployments.

United Arab Emirates - Resilience & Disaster Recovery

AWS for Healthcare recognized for multi-region failover capabilities meeting DHA and MOHAP disaster recovery standards in large hospital groups. Ranking reflects leading KPI scores in uptime performance, regional redundancy planning, and disaster recovery compliance audits.

Brazil - Hybrid EHR Cloud Expansion

MV Sistemas Cloud leading adoption with regionalized hosting and public-private health network integration across multiple Brazilian states. Ranked #1 in hybrid EHR deployment satisfaction, data localization compliance under Brazilian privacy law (LGPD), and successful onboarding of public-private provider networks.

Security, Sovereignty, and Compliance

More than 85% of non-U.S. health systems require encryption at rest/in transit, MFA, and continuous security audits. 64% demand local or in-region hosting to meet data sovereignty laws, influencing vendor selection heavily in Europe, the Middle East, and parts of Asia-Pacific.

Clinical Workload Migration Priorities

EHR and core clinical applications : 74%

Imaging archives : 62%

RCM/private pay billing systems: 55%

Second-phase migrations often target population health platforms and specialty analytics once foundational workloads are stable in the cloud.

Regional Growth & Strong Outcomes

United Kingdom: Cloud budget share has risen 9 percentage points year-over-year, with interoperability investments tied to the NHS Federated Data Platform driving adoption. New deployments increasingly leverage Orion Health for cross-regional data exchange under NHS frameworks.

Canada: IDNs report a 6-8 point budget increase for cloud over 2024, with strong ROI from AI-powered predictive health programs. Growth is further supported by MEDITECH Expanse Cloud in hosted provincial health system EHR implementations.

Germany/DACH: Multi-cloud growth accelerated by expanding hyperscaler zones and strict sovereignty laws, with Dedalus driving high EHR interoperability success rates. Sovereign cloud projects are also advancing with T-Systems Healthcare Solutions.

Australia: Over 80% of respondents already in multi-year migration programs, citing improved national EHR connectivity and clinical workflow optimization. Several systems are expanding analytics capacity with Alcidion's cloud-native clinical platform.

Singapore: Leading in AI-enabled diagnostics, with 83% of hospitals implementing AI in clinical workflows as part of their cloud migration. Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS) is piloting new regional AI-cloud initiatives beyond tertiary care.

UAE: Large-scale health groups adopting multi-region disaster recovery, achieving measured uptime improvements in high-acuity care environments. Huawei Cloud Healthcare is gaining traction in the Gulf - particularly in KSA - with selective exploration in the UAE.

Brazil: Regionalized hosting improving care access in underserved states; cloud-based integration of public-private systems leading to measurable appointment access improvements. Philips HealthSuite and related telehealth initiatives are expanding in Brazil to support access and connected care.

Emerging Markets:

Spain reports growing adoption of NTT DATA interoperability platforms such as Infobanco;

South Africa shows momentum in sovereign hosting via local providers (e.g., NTT/Dimension Data) and hyperscaler regional footprints.

In Italy, Dedalus holds the top market position for cloud-enabled EHR adoption, noted for AI-driven clinical workflows and national compliance.

Chile and Mexico are showing strong growth in new cloud project starts among Latin American countries, with early specialty analytics programs supported by Dedalus.

Methodology: Results are drawn from an eight-month global survey and follow-up polling of 370 verified non-U.S. health system IT decision-makers, including CIOs, CTOs, CMIOs, and senior IT executives from both public and private systems in Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America.

About the 2025 Black Book Global Healthcare Cloud Study:This report delivers market intelligence for technology providers, investors, and policymakers evaluating the healthcare cloud outside the U.S. It identifies high-adoption markets, emerging vendors, and KPI benchmarks for informed investment and strategy.

About Black Book Research: Black Book surveys the client experience of over 3.3 million healthcare IT and services users worldwide. Since 2011, its independent, crowd-sourced evaluations have guided C-suite executives, investors, and policymakers in technology and outsourcing decisions.

