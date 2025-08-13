RADCOM Ltd.: RADCOM Delivers 19% YoY Revenue Growth and Margin Expansion in the Second Quarter of 2025

Continued Growth and Improved Profitability Reinforce Full-Year Outlook

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd (Nasdaq: RDCM) announced today its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025.

Benny Eppstein, Chief Executive Officer, said, "RADCOM continues to deliver strong results with 19.3% year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter. We also reported solid profitability and cash generation, ending the quarter with more than $100 million in cash and no debt. This momentum reflects the market's growing demand for intelligent, automated network assurance solutions and our ability to consistently execute our long-term strategy. We're gaining strong traction across key accounts, driven by our differentiated technology, including new agentic AI capabilities and our evolving strategic partnerships.

We remain confident in our full-year guidance of 15%-18% revenue growth. This outlook is supported by healthy customer engagement, and ongoing market shifts toward intelligent, automated, real-time assurance."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were $17.7 million , compared to $14.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, or 19.3% year-over-year growth .

of 2025 were , compared to $14.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, or . GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.7 million, or 9.9% of revenue , compared to an operating income of $0.9 million or 5.9% of revenue for the second quarter of 2024.

for the second quarter of 2025 was or , compared to an operating income of $0.9 million or 5.9% of revenue for the second quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2025 was $3.4 million , or 19.5% of revenue , compared to non-GAAP operating income of $2.3 million, or 15.4% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2024.

for the second quarter of 2025 was , or , compared to non-GAAP operating income of $2.3 million, or 15.4% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2024. GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $2.4 million , or $0.15 per diluted share , compared to GAAP net income of $1.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

for the second quarter of 2025 was , or , compared to GAAP net income of $1.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $4.2 million , or $0.25 per diluted share , compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

for the second quarter of 2025 was , or , compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. $2.6 million of positive cash flow in the second quarter of 2025. As of June 30, 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $101.6 million , and no debt, ending the second quarter with its highest ever cash levels.

First Six Months 2025 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues for the first six months of 2025 were $34.2 million , compared to $28.9 million in the first six months of 2024, or 18.4% year-over-year growth .

of 2025 were , compared to $28.9 million in the first six months of 2024, or . GAAP operating income for the first six months of 2025 was $3.2 million, or 9.4% of revenue , compared to operating income of $0.6 million, or 2.0% of revenue, for the first six months of 2024.

for the first six months of 2025 was or , compared to operating income of $0.6 million, or 2.0% of revenue, for the first six months of 2024. Non-GAAP operating income for the first six months of 2025 was $6.6 million , or 19.2% of revenue , compared to non-GAAP operating income of $4.0 million, or 13.9% of revenue, for the first six months of 2024.

for the first six months of 2025 was , or , compared to non-GAAP operating income of $4.0 million, or 13.9% of revenue, for the first six months of 2024. GAAP net income for the first six months of 2025 was $4.9 million , or $0.29 per diluted share , compared to GAAP net income of $2.5 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2024.

for the first six months of 2025 was , or , compared to GAAP net income of $2.5 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the first six months of 2025 was $8.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $6.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2024.

Outlook

RADCOM reaffirms its full-year 2025 revenue guidance, anticipating year-over-year growth of 15% to 18%, with a midpoint of $71.1 million.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is a leading provider of advanced, intelligent assurance solutions with integrated AI Operations (AIOps) capabilities. Its flagship platform, RADCOM ACE, harnesses AI-driven analytics and generative AI (GenAI) to improve customer experiences. From lab testing to full-scale deployment, RADCOM utilizes cutting-edge networking technologies to capture and analyze real-time data. Its advanced 5G portfolio delivers end-to-end network observability-from the radio access network (RAN) to the core.

Designed to be open, vendor-neutral, and cloud-agnostic, RADCOM's solutions drive next-generation network automation, optimization, and efficiency. By leveraging AI-powered intelligence, RADCOM reduces operational costs, enables predictive customer insights, and seamlessly integrates with business support systems (BSS), operations support systems (OSS), and service management platforms. Offering a complete, real-time view of mobile and fixed networks. Through powerful, data-driven analytics, RADCOM empowers telecom operators to ensure exceptional service quality, enhance user experiences, and build customer-centric networks.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, financial income (expenses) related to acquisitions, and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe," "may," "might," " potential," "anticipate," "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its full-year 2025 revenue guidance, the momentum in the Company's business, demand for the Company's products and services and its ability to consistently execute its strategy, traction of the Company's technology and in particular AI capabilities, the Company's relationships with strategic partnerships and continued market shifts, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition and the effects of the war in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues $ 17,658

$ 14,801

$ 34,249

$ 28,924 Cost of revenues 4,367

3,794

8,459

7,545 Gross profit 13,291

11,007

25,790

21,379 Research and development, gross 4,964

4,621

9,713

9,214 Less - royalty-bearing participation -

180

25

389 Research and development, net 4,964

4,441

9,688

8,825 Sales and marketing 4,936

4,325

9,800

8,610 General and administrative 1,651

1,361

3,100

3,374 Total operating expenses 11,551

10,127

22,588

20,809 Operating income 1,740

880

3,202

570 Financial income, net 793

854

1,913

1,959 Income before taxes on income 2,533

1,734

5,115

2,529 Taxes on income 95

27

237

60















Net income $ 2,438

$ 1,707

$ 4,878

$ 2,469















Basic net income per ordinary share $ 0.15

$ 0.11

$ 0.30

$ 0.16 Diluted net income per ordinary share $ 0.15

$ 0.11

$ 0.29

$ 0.16 Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in computing

basic net income per ordinary share 16,176,162

15,608,402

16,095,140

15,517,958 Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in computing

diluted net income per ordinary share 16,711,789

15,978,799

16,686,397

15,922,855





RADCOM Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP gross profit $ 13,291

$ 11,007

$ 25,790

$ 21,379 Stock-based compensation 100

99

199

183 Amortization of intangible assets 56

56

111

112 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 13,447

$ 11,162

$ 26,100

$ 21,674 GAAP research and development, net $ 4,964

$ 4,441

$ 9,688

$ 8,825 Stock-based compensation 428

525

887

1,062 Non-GAAP research and development, net $ 4,536

$ 3,916

$ 8,801

$ 7,763 GAAP sales and marketing $ 4,936

$ 4,325

$ 9,800

$ 8,610 Stock-based compensation 583

485

1,205

989 Amortization of intangible assets 28

29

57

58 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 4,325

$ 3,811

$ 8,538

$ 7,563 GAAP general and administrative $ 1,651

$ 1,361

$ 3,100

$ 3,374 Stock-based compensation 501

202

921

1,041 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 1,150

$ 1,159

$ 2,179

$ 2,333 GAAP total operating expenses $ 11,551

$ 10,127

$ 22,588

$ 20,809 Stock-based compensation 1,512

1,212

3,013

3,092 Amortization of intangible assets 28

29

57

58 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 10,011

$ 8,886

$ 19,518

$ 17,659 GAAP operating income $ 1,740

$ 880

$ 3,202

$ 570 Stock-based compensation 1,612

1,311

3,212

3,275 Amortization of intangible assets 84

85

168

170 Non-GAAP operating income $ 3,436

$ 2,276

$ 6,582

$ 4,015

RADCOM LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP income before taxes on income $ 2,533

$ 1,734

$ 5,115

$ 2,529 Stock-based compensation 1,612

1,311

3,212

3,275 Amortization of intangible assets 84

85

168

170 Financial expenses 21

34

27

71 Non-GAAP income before taxes on income $ 4,250

$ 3,164

$ 8,522

$ 6,045 GAAP net income $ 2,438

$ 1,707

$ 4,878

$ 2,469 Stock-based compensation 1,612

1,311

3,212

3,275 Amortization of intangible assets 84

85

168

170 Financial expenses 21

34

27

71 Non-GAAP net income $ 4,155

$ 3,137

$ 8,285

$ 5,985 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.15

$ 0.11

$ 0.29

$ 0.16 Stock-based compensation 0.10

0.08

0.20

0.21 Amortization of intangible assets (*)

0.01

0.01

0.01 Financial expenses (*)

(*)

(*)

(*) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.25

$ 0.20

$ 0.50

$ 0.38 Weighted average number of shares used

to compute diluted net income per share 16,711,789

15,978,799

16,686,397

15,922,855 (*) Less than $ 0.01















RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(thousands of U.S. dollars)



As of

As of

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,910

$ 19,243 Short-term bank deposits 79,722

75,429 Trade receivables, net 18,603

19,038 Inventories 1,218

1,667 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,993

1,819

Total Current Assets 123,446

117,196







Non-Current Assets





Severance pay fund 3,243

2,985 Other long-term receivables 3,053

3,484 Property and equipment, net 889

879 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,314

3,421 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 2,440

2,609

Total Non-Current Assets 12,939

13,378







Total Assets $ 136,385

$ 130,574







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current Liabilities





Trade payables $ 3,689

$ 2,457 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 4,807

6,848 Employee and payroll accruals 6,106

7,175 Operating lease liabilities 1,026

966 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 9,171

10,463

Total Current Liabilities 24,799

27,909







Non-Current Liabilities





Accrued severance pay 4,330

3,868 Operating lease liabilities 2,520

2,438 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 656

683

Total Non-Current Liabilities 7,506

6,989







Total Liabilities $ 32,305

$ 34,898







Shareholders' Equity





Share capital $ 789

$ 769 Additional paid-in capital 164,221

160,761 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,864)

(2,910) Accumulated deficit (58,066)

(62,944)







Total Shareholders' Equity 104,080

95,676

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 136,385

$ 130,574

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.