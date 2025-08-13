Anzeige
WKN: 909554 | ISIN: IL0010826688 | Ticker-Symbol: RAM
Frankfurt
13.08.25 | 13:13
12,000 Euro
+11,11 % +1,200
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RADCOM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RADCOM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,50012,10015:49
PR Newswire
13.08.2025 13:00 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RADCOM Ltd.: RADCOM Delivers 19% YoY Revenue Growth and Margin Expansion in the Second Quarter of 2025

Continued Growth and Improved Profitability Reinforce Full-Year Outlook

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd (Nasdaq: RDCM) announced today its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025.

Benny Eppstein, Chief Executive Officer, said, "RADCOM continues to deliver strong results with 19.3% year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter. We also reported solid profitability and cash generation, ending the quarter with more than $100 million in cash and no debt. This momentum reflects the market's growing demand for intelligent, automated network assurance solutions and our ability to consistently execute our long-term strategy. We're gaining strong traction across key accounts, driven by our differentiated technology, including new agentic AI capabilities and our evolving strategic partnerships.

We remain confident in our full-year guidance of 15%-18% revenue growth. This outlook is supported by healthy customer engagement, and ongoing market shifts toward intelligent, automated, real-time assurance."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were $17.7 million, compared to $14.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, or 19.3% year-over-year growth.
  • GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.7 million, or 9.9% of revenue, compared to an operating income of $0.9 million or 5.9% of revenue for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2025 was $3.4 million, or 19.5% of revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $2.3 million, or 15.4% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2024.
  • GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $2.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $1.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $4.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.
  • $2.6 million of positive cash flow in the second quarter of 2025. As of June 30, 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $101.6 million , and no debt, ending the second quarter with its highest ever cash levels.

First Six Months 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenues for the first six months of 2025 were $34.2 million, compared to $28.9 million in the first six months of 2024, or 18.4% year-over-year growth.
  • GAAP operating income for the first six months of 2025 was $3.2 million, or 9.4% of revenue, compared to operating income of $0.6 million, or 2.0% of revenue, for the first six months of 2024.
  • Non-GAAP operating income for the first six months of 2025 was $6.6 million, or 19.2% of revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $4.0 million, or 13.9% of revenue, for the first six months of 2024.
  • GAAP net income for the first six months of 2025 was $4.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $2.5 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2024.
  • Non-GAAP net income for the first six months of 2025 was $8.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $6.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2024.

Outlook

RADCOM reaffirms its full-year 2025 revenue guidance, anticipating year-over-year growth of 15% to 18%, with a midpoint of $71.1 million.

Conference Call and Webinar

RADCOM's management will host an interactive conference call today, Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time (3:00 PM Israel Standard Time) to discuss the results and answer participants' questions.

  • By phone: Dial in at least 5 minutes before the call begins. A replay will be available later the same day at https://radcom.com/financial-information/.
    - From the US (toll-free): +1-866-652-8972
    - From other locations: +972-3-918-0609
  • By webinar: Join the audio webinar at https://www.veidan-conferencing.com/radcom. Please log in at least 10 minutes before the start time to complete registration and install any required software. A replay will be available at the same link for 90 days after the event.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
[email protected]

Company Contact:
Hadar Rahav
CFO
[email protected]

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is a leading provider of advanced, intelligent assurance solutions with integrated AI Operations (AIOps) capabilities. Its flagship platform, RADCOM ACE, harnesses AI-driven analytics and generative AI (GenAI) to improve customer experiences. From lab testing to full-scale deployment, RADCOM utilizes cutting-edge networking technologies to capture and analyze real-time data. Its advanced 5G portfolio delivers end-to-end network observability-from the radio access network (RAN) to the core.

Designed to be open, vendor-neutral, and cloud-agnostic, RADCOM's solutions drive next-generation network automation, optimization, and efficiency. By leveraging AI-powered intelligence, RADCOM reduces operational costs, enables predictive customer insights, and seamlessly integrates with business support systems (BSS), operations support systems (OSS), and service management platforms. Offering a complete, real-time view of mobile and fixed networks. Through powerful, data-driven analytics, RADCOM empowers telecom operators to ensure exceptional service quality, enhance user experiences, and build customer-centric networks.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, financial income (expenses) related to acquisitions, and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe," "may," "might," " potential," "anticipate," "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its full-year 2025 revenue guidance, the momentum in the Company's business, demand for the Company's products and services and its ability to consistently execute its strategy, traction of the Company's technology and in particular AI capabilities, the Company's relationships with strategic partnerships and continued market shifts, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition and the effects of the war in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

RADCOM Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited


(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended
June 30,


Six months ended
June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenues

$ 17,658


$ 14,801


$ 34,249


$ 28,924

Cost of revenues

4,367


3,794


8,459


7,545

Gross profit

13,291


11,007


25,790


21,379

Research and development, gross

4,964


4,621


9,713


9,214

Less - royalty-bearing participation

-


180


25


389

Research and development, net

4,964


4,441


9,688


8,825

Sales and marketing

4,936


4,325


9,800


8,610

General and administrative

1,651


1,361


3,100


3,374

Total operating expenses

11,551


10,127


22,588


20,809

Operating income

1,740


880


3,202


570

Financial income, net

793


854


1,913


1,959

Income before taxes on income

2,533


1,734


5,115


2,529

Taxes on income

95


27


237


60









Net income

$ 2,438


$ 1,707


$ 4,878


$ 2,469









Basic net income per ordinary share

$ 0.15


$ 0.11


$ 0.30


$ 0.16

Diluted net income per ordinary share

$ 0.15


$ 0.11


$ 0.29


$ 0.16

Weighted average number of
ordinary shares used in computing
basic net income per ordinary share

16,176,162


15,608,402


16,095,140


15,517,958

Weighted average number of
ordinary shares used in computing
diluted net income per ordinary share

16,711,789


15,978,799


16,686,397


15,922,855



RADCOM Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Unaudited


(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended


Six months ended


June 30,


June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

GAAP gross profit

$ 13,291


$ 11,007


$ 25,790


$ 21,379

Stock-based compensation

100


99


199


183

Amortization of intangible assets

56


56


111


112

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 13,447


$ 11,162


$ 26,100


$ 21,674

GAAP research and development, net

$ 4,964


$ 4,441


$ 9,688


$ 8,825

Stock-based compensation

428


525


887


1,062

Non-GAAP research and development, net

$ 4,536


$ 3,916


$ 8,801


$ 7,763

GAAP sales and marketing

$ 4,936


$ 4,325


$ 9,800


$ 8,610

Stock-based compensation

583


485


1,205


989

Amortization of intangible assets

28


29


57


58

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$ 4,325


$ 3,811


$ 8,538


$ 7,563

GAAP general and administrative

$ 1,651


$ 1,361


$ 3,100


$ 3,374

Stock-based compensation

501


202


921


1,041

Non-GAAP general and administrative

$ 1,150


$ 1,159


$ 2,179


$ 2,333

GAAP total operating expenses

$ 11,551


$ 10,127


$ 22,588


$ 20,809

Stock-based compensation

1,512


1,212


3,013


3,092

Amortization of intangible assets

28


29


57


58

Non-GAAP total operating expenses

$ 10,011


$ 8,886


$ 19,518


$ 17,659

GAAP operating income

$ 1,740


$ 880


$ 3,202


$ 570

Stock-based compensation

1,612


1,311


3,212


3,275

Amortization of intangible assets

84


85


168


170

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 3,436


$ 2,276


$ 6,582


$ 4,015

RADCOM LTD.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

Unaudited


(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

June 30,


Six months ended

June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

GAAP income before taxes on income

$ 2,533


$ 1,734


$ 5,115


$ 2,529

Stock-based compensation

1,612


1,311


3,212


3,275

Amortization of intangible assets

84


85


168


170

Financial expenses

21


34


27


71

Non-GAAP income before taxes on income

$ 4,250


$ 3,164


$ 8,522


$ 6,045

GAAP net income

$ 2,438


$ 1,707


$ 4,878


$ 2,469

Stock-based compensation

1,612


1,311


3,212


3,275

Amortization of intangible assets

84


85


168


170

Financial expenses

21


34


27


71

Non-GAAP net income

$ 4,155


$ 3,137


$ 8,285


$ 5,985

GAAP net income per diluted share

$ 0.15


$ 0.11


$ 0.29


$ 0.16

Stock-based compensation

0.10


0.08


0.20


0.21

Amortization of intangible assets

(*)


0.01


0.01


0.01

Financial expenses

(*)


(*)


(*)


(*)

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$ 0.25


$ 0.20


$ 0.50


$ 0.38

Weighted average number of shares used
to compute diluted net income per share

16,711,789


15,978,799


16,686,397


15,922,855

(*) Less than $ 0.01








RADCOM Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)


(thousands of U.S. dollars)



As of


As of


June 30,

2025


December 31,

2024

Current Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 21,910


$ 19,243

Short-term bank deposits

79,722


75,429

Trade receivables, net

18,603


19,038

Inventories

1,218


1,667

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

1,993


1,819


Total Current Assets

123,446


117,196





Non-Current Assets




Severance pay fund

3,243


2,985

Other long-term receivables

3,053


3,484

Property and equipment, net

889


879

Operating lease right-of-use assets

3,314


3,421

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

2,440


2,609


Total Non-Current Assets

12,939


13,378





Total Assets

$ 136,385


$ 130,574





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Current Liabilities




Trade payables

$ 3,689


$ 2,457

Deferred revenues and advances from customers

4,807


6,848

Employee and payroll accruals

6,106


7,175

Operating lease liabilities

1,026


966

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

9,171


10,463


Total Current Liabilities

24,799


27,909





Non-Current Liabilities




Accrued severance pay

4,330


3,868

Operating lease liabilities

2,520


2,438

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

656


683


Total Non-Current Liabilities

7,506


6,989





Total Liabilities

$ 32,305


$ 34,898





Shareholders' Equity




Share capital

$ 789


$ 769

Additional paid-in capital

164,221


160,761

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,864)


(2,910)

Accumulated deficit

(58,066)


(62,944)





Total Shareholders' Equity

104,080


95,676


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 136,385


$ 130,574

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
