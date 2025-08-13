GameSquare Announces Strategic Partnership with Animecoin Foundation

GameSquare to add Animecoin ($ANIME) to its digital treasury and become agency of record under $2.5 million revenue agreement

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) ("GameSquare" or the "Company") a next-generation media, entertainment, technology, and onchain treasury company, today announced a new strategic partnership with the Animecoin Foundation, a non-commercial foundation supporting the Animecoin ecosystem. The deal strengthens GameSquare's Web3 footprint, adds high-potential digital assets to its balance sheet, and positions the Company to capture a share of a fast-growing, global market.

In collaboration with Animecoin Foundation and its early contributor, Azuki, an LA-based anime company operating Anime.com and developing original IP, GameSquare will purchase up to $2.5 million in Animecoin on the open market, expanding its crypto -native treasury to include another culturally significant asset with substantial market growth potential. Under the terms of the 1 year agreement, GameSquare will become the agency of record for Animecoin Foundation, and will receive $2.5 million USD worth of Animecoin for its creative and agency services. GameSquare will support the Animecoin Foundation in expanding its reach and fortifying its position in the global gaming fandom.

GameSquare's three-pronged crypto -native growth strategy includes:

Ethereum (ETH) based treasury strategy through Dialectic's onchain yield platform targeting annualized yields of 8% to 14%. Financialized art and cultural asset strategy that looks to acquire culturally significant digital assets and NFTs targeting 6% to 10% annualized stablecoin yields. Web3 operating strategy, leveraging GameSquare's creative, agency, and esports businesses to help crypto -native organizations grow global audiences, as well as adding high-potential digital assets and yield opportunities to the Company's treasury strategy.

"We are excited to announce our latest agency of record deal with the Animecoin Foundation, which highlights the multiple value-producing opportunities our onchain strategy is creating," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "This is a compelling partnership that delivers both immediate revenue and long-term asset value."

"Our onchain strategy is producing real, scalable results, by adding yield-generating assets to our treasury, contributing to our revenue growth, and creating cultural partnerships that expand our brand. With more than 15 crypto -native deals in active discussions, our pipeline is deep, and the market opportunity is growing quickly," Kenna concluded.

Working with Azuki, one of the most iconic names in anime-inspired art and culture, GameSquare will collaborate on both physical and digital products and experiences targeting both the gaming and anime fandoms. GameSquare will also provide strategic guidance to Animecoin to grow awareness of its currency, create new products, and merge the best of anime with immersive gaming worlds. Animecoin will also be featured on the jersey of FaZe Esports.

"Anime and gaming are cultural juggernauts with massive overlaps," said Alex "Zagabond" Xu, CEO of Azuki and contributor to Animecoin Foundation. "This is the first step in Animecoin's institutional partnership strategy, and we could not have found a better partner than GameSquare to kick-off our journey, bringing together two huge fandoms of anime and gaming. We look forward to leading the institutional charge to further bring innovative partnerships to Wall Street for Animecoin."

Animecoin has a current fully diluted value of over $180 million according to CoinMarketCap.com, and is focused on developing and incentivizing the growth of the entertainment ecosystem across gaming and anime.

With anime and gaming generating billions annually and commanding some of the most loyal fan bases in the world, this partnership is expected to bolster GameSquare's Web3 revenues, diversify its onchain treasury, and open a pipeline of additional high-value digital economy partnerships. According to Grand View Research, the global anime market is projected to grow to over $37.7 billion in 2025.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Clan, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare operates a blockchain-native Ethereum treasury management program designed to generate onchain yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

About Animecoin Foundation:

The Animecoin Foundation is a non-commercial foundation that is focused on developing and incentivizing the growth of Animechain and Animecoin. Its mission is to support the ANIME community.

Learn more about Animecoin at https://www.anime.xyz.

About Azuki

Azuki is a Los Angeles based anime company operating Anime.com, developing original IPs and enriching the anime fandom experience with blockchain technology. Founded at the intersection of art, technology, and culture, Azuki emphasizes co-creation with its community, ownership of collectibles, and aims to expand anime culture to all corners of the world.

Learn more at https://www.azuki.com.

