AXIL Brands, Inc. Announces Major National Retail Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. ("AXIL," "we," "us," "our," or the "Company") (NYSE American: AXIL), an emerging global consumer products company for AXIL® hearing protection and enhancement products and Reviv3® hair and skin care products, today announced a significant new wholesale partnership with a prominent U.S. membership-based retail chain.

Under this partnership, AXIL® hearing protection products are expected to be available in approximately 300 retail locations nationwide beginning in fiscal 2026. This partnership marks a major milestone in AXIL's strategic expansion of its wholesale distribution network and is expected to drive meaningful revenue growth while substantially increasing brand visibility among U.S. consumers.

"This is a transformative opportunity for AXIL," said Jeff Toghraie, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AXIL Brands, Inc. "Partnering with one of the nation's most respected membership-based retailers gives us an incredible platform to bring our industry-leading hearing protection products to a significantly broader audience. With placement in approximately 300 stores nationwide, this relationship is expected to create a step-change in brand awareness and materially expand our top-line performance beginning in fiscal 2026. We see this as a strong validation of our product innovation, quality, and the strategic investments we've made in operational excellence."

The Company received an initial purchase order and expects shipments to take place across the first and early second quarters of fiscal 2026. This expansion reflects AXIL's continued success in executing a multi-channel distribution strategy that includes direct-to-consumer, distributor, and wholesale channels.

AXIL® products include a wide range of hearing protection and enhancement solutions such as earplugs, earmuffs, and electronic earbuds designed for both performance and protection. The brand's entry into a national retail footprint underscores its growing reputation as a trusted choice for consumers who demand both safety and innovation.



About AXIL Brands



AXIL Brands (NYSE American: AXIL) is an emerging global consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3® brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and throughout Asia.



