Prometheus Group, a global leader in enterprise asset management software, today announced the appointment of Chris Scarth as the organization's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As CFO, Scarth will oversee Prometheus Group's global finance organization, driving strategic growth initiatives, financial excellence across the business, and long-term value creation.

Scarth brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience spanning finance, sales operations, and general management across both high-growth startups and Fortune 500 organizations. A results-driven leader, he has deep expertise in global deal structuring, SaaS revenue growth, P&L management, and building scalable finance and sales operations teams.

Most recently, Scarth served as divisional CFO for DXC's $1.2 billion Insurance Software and Services business, overseeing finance and business operations across six continents. He spent 17 years at CSC (now DXC) where he led global IT outsourcing contracts with a focus on financial and commercial strategy. Scarth also served on the executive team at Benefitfocus managing business units with $250 million in revenue and building the company's sales and business operations functions.

"Chris's financial acumen, operational rigor, and a deep understanding of enterprise growth dynamics will be instrumental as Prometheus Group continues to scale globally and invest in innovation," said Eric Huang, CEO of Prometheus Group. "Chris's appointment strengthens our ability to execute with precision at every stage of the journey as we continue to grow and deliver value to customers worldwide."

"I'm thrilled to join Eric and the Prometheus Group team at such a pivotal moment in its growth journey," said Scarth. "The focus on driving meaningful impact across asset-intensive sectors delivers real market value. I see tremendous opportunity to scale the business strategically as we enter our next phase of growth. I'm excited to partner with the team to fuel sustainable momentum and deliver measurable results."

Scarth's appointment comes at a time of continued expansion for Prometheus Group as the company deepens its enterprise software offerings and accelerates international growth.

About Prometheus Group

Prometheus Group is a leading global provider of enterprise asset management solutions that seamlessly integrate with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Prometheus Group delivers an AI-enhanced, integrated EAM platform that empowers frontline operations teams to tackle real-world challenges by unifying dynamic asset intelligence, ERP data, and workflow automation.

