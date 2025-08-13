AudioEye, Inc.: Motability Operations Chooses AudioEye to Further Strengthen Digital Accessibility and Customer Experience

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEYE) ("AudioEye" or the "Company"), the industry-leading digital accessibility company, today announced that Motability Operations , the company that runs the Motability Scheme, selected the AudioEye Digital Accessibility Platform to enhance the accessibility and compliance of its digital experiences. The engagement supports Motability Operations' ongoing accessibility work through a combination of AudioEye's industry-leading automation and accessibility experts.

The partnership highlights AudioEye's growing international footprint, reinforcing its role as the trusted accessibility partner for organisations advancing their digital strategies with compliance and usability in mind. As accessibility expectations continue to evolve, more organisations are prioritising scalable, long-term solutions that ensure digital platforms are accessible to all users.

"Motability Operations' decision reflects the importance of partnering with providers who can scale and further strengthen digital accessibility," said David Moradi, CEO of AudioEye. "Accessibility is embedded in their mission, and we're proud to support them in continuing to deliver digital experiences that are reliable and built to evolve with their customers' needs."

Motability Operations evaluated several accessibility providers and ultimately chose AudioEye's Accessibility Platform for its superior automation capabilities, which are complemented with testing and custom fixes from accessibility experts. These capabilities are essential as the organisation prepares to launch a refreshed website and continues to improve the customer experience across digital channels.

"The Motability Scheme is crucial for thousands of disabled people across the UK - keeping them mobile and connecting them to life-changing independence and freedom," said Lisa Thomas, Chief Customer Officer at Motability Operations. "It's essential that our digital experience meets a high accessibility standard for the customers that we work with every day, which plays a large part in why we decided to partner with AudioEye."

Motability Operations runs the Motability Scheme, whereby people receiving a qualifying disability allowance can choose a good value, accessible vehicle. The Scheme plays a vital role in helping people stay connected to work, healthcare, education, and training - improving both individual mobility and economic participation. On average, Scheme users are able to work an additional two days per week, and for every £1 of disability allowance spent on the Scheme, £1.50 of benefit is returned to the UK economy, supporting an estimated 34,000 jobs across the country.

Through this partnership, AudioEye and Motability Operations are reinforcing a shared commitment to digital accessibility and advancing scalable solutions that support compliance and usability.

For more information on how AudioEye helps organisations meet global accessibility standards and reduce compliance risk, visit www.audioeye.com .

About Motability Operations

We are Motability Operations. We run the Motability Scheme, which gives disabled people a lifeline, connecting them to life-changing independence and freedom.

Through the Scheme, disabled people receiving a qualifying disability allowance can choose to exchange their allowance for a good value, accessible vehicle lease.

We play an essential role in supporting disabled people with accessing work, healthcare, education, and training, keeping them connected and improving their chances of getting a job and staying in the workforce.

We negotiate with manufacturers and partners to provide users of the Scheme with affordability and choice. On average, the Scheme is cheaper than alternative options, and includes insurance, breakdown, tyres and servicing.

About AudioEye

AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is accessible. The gold standard for digital accessibility, AudioEye's comprehensive solution combines industry-leading AI automation technology with expert fixes informed by the disability community. This powerful combination delivers industry-leading protection, ensuring businesses of all sizes - including over 120,000 customers like Samsung, Calvin Klein, and Samsonite - meet and exceed compliance standards. With 24 US patents, AudioEye's solution includes 24/7 accessibility monitoring, automated WCAG issue testing and fixes, expert testing, developer tools, and legal protection, empowering organisations to confidently create accessible digital experiences for all.

