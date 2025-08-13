Anzeige
13.08.2025 14:16 Uhr
Bybit and FXStreet TradFi Report: Gold Poised for Breakout

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, issued its latest TradFi report, highlighting gold's enduring safe-haven appeal as investors prepare for major macroeconomic events. Following a record high earlier this year, gold is trading in a narrow range with neutral momentum, signaling potential for a decisive move as inflation data, tariff deadlines, and central bank policy decisions approach.

Bybit Logo

Key Highlights

  • All-Time High: Gold touched a record $3,500 on April 22, 2025, and is now consolidating near $3,365.
  • Defined Range: Since May 20, trading has remained within $3,274 support and $3,443 resistance.
  • Neutral Momentum: Daily RSI stands at 50, with MACD flat, indicating balanced market forces but rising breakout potential.
  • Macro Watch: The August 12 inflation report, tariff deadlines, and the September 17 Federal Reserve decision could spark sharp price swings.
  • Labor Market Weakness: The latest U.S. jobs report revealed a significant hiring slowdown, fueling rate-cut expectations.
  • Diversification Play: Silver is holding at $40, with potential to retest its $50 all-time high.

Gold's consolidation comes as macroeconomic uncertainty builds, with weakening labor data and trade tensions adding to market caution. Technical patterns point to stored momentum, while silver's parallel strength offers an additional diversification opportunity for investors. The weeks ahead may prove pivotal in determining the next phase of price action for both metals.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk /BybitResearch

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-and-fxstreet-tradfi-report-gold-poised-for-breakout-302528987.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
