Base Carbon Inc.: Base Carbon Reports Second-Quarter 2025 Operating and Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Carbon Inc. (Cboe CA: BCBN) (OTCQX: BCBNF) with operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Base Carbon Capital Partners Corp. ("BCCPC", together, with affiliates, "Base Carbon", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its second-quarter 2025 consolidated financial results and operational highlights. The Company will host an investor town hall in September, with details to follow over the coming weeks. All financial references are denominated in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Company Highlights:

5 th consecutive quarter of carbon credit sales revenue with net cash proceeds of $1.0 million from Vietnam cookstove carbon credit monetization.





Subsequent to quarter end, the Company received into inventory 192,810 carbon credits from the Rwanda cookstoves project, increasing inventory by 11.2% to the current balance of 1,905,003 Article 6 Authorized labelled carbon credits.





Subsequent to quarter end, a further 371,272 carbon credits were issued to local project partner, the DelAgua Group, which will be subject to the revenue sharing arrangement with the Company.





In May 2025, the DelAgua Group submitted a requantification request to Verra for the Rwanda cookstoves project which, upon approval, would requantify all carbon credits issued by the Rwanda cookstoves project (including current inventory and future issuances) to the CORSIA-approved VM0050 methodology.





The Company renewed its normal course issuer bid during the second quarter and, year-to-date, has repurchased approximately 6 million shares through the NCIB program and share purchase agreements at an average price of C$0.49 per share 1 .





The Company ended the second quarter with total assets of $111.0 million, including $10.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, and a $25.6 million carbon credit inventory.





Financial Highlights:

(in thousands of United States Dollars except per-share figures) Three months ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Realized cash settled gains on investments in carbon credit projects $ 1,022 $ 12,508 Total operating expenses (1,765 ) (2,537 ) Operating income (loss) for the period (743 ) 9,971 Unrealized gains (losses) on investments in carbon credit projects 1,182 (1,838 ) Loss on investments at fair value - (350 ) Income tax expense (288 ) (332 ) Comprehensive income for the period 239 7,470 Basic income per share 0.00 0.06 Diluted income per share $ 0.00 $ 0.06

(in thousands of United States Dollars) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Total assets $ 110,969 $ 112,068 Total liabilities 8,802 9,059 Total shareholders' equity 102,167 103,008 Breakdown of key assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,425 $ 14,799 Carbon credit inventory 25,633 25,633 Current investment in carbon credit projects 11,550 8,816 Non-current investment in carbon credit projects 61,096 61,068



Vietnam Household Devices Project

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company received $1,021,522 in net cash proceeds from project off-taker Citigroup associated with the delivery and monetization of the latest cookstove carbon credit issuance. During Q2 2025, an unrealized gain of $897,174 was also recognized on the project, resulting from the unwinding of the discount rate relative to the time value of money.

As at June 30, 2025, local project partner Sustainability Investment Promotion and Development Joint Stock Company ("SIPCO") had delivered an aggregate total of 7.4 million credits to BCCPC, which completed Phase 1 of the Vietnam household devices project. The project now enters Phase 2, where BCCPC has the option to purchase all further carbon credits generated by the project on a yearly basis for $5 per carbon credit.

Since the inception of the project, and as of June 30, 2025, the Company has received aggregate cash proceeds of approximately $36.3 million from the sale of Vietnam carbon credits. To date, the project has fully returned its capital investment as well as generated a cash gain of approximately $15.4 million.

Following the International Civil Aviation Organization ("ICAO") October 2024 announcement on eligible methodologies under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation ("CORSIA"), and in light of positive market feedback regarding the updated VM0050 methodology, the Company and SIPCO have agreed to apply Verra's new methodology to the cookstove component of the Vietnam household devices project.

Rwanda Cookstoves Project

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, an unrealized gain of $284,586 was recognized on the project, resulting from the unwinding of the project discount rate of 15%, relative to the time value of money.

In-country development partner, the DelAgua Group, has progressed its work to apply Verra's new VM0050 methodology to the project. During May 2025, the requantification request was submitted to Verra, which would move all credits from the current VMR0006 methodology to the new VM0050 methodology, including current Base Carbon inventory and future project issuances. Management anticipates that carbon credits held in inventory, following conversion to VM0050, as well as future carbon credit issuances from the project will be eligible for delivery into compliance programs such as CORSIA, and should benefit from the premium pricing typically associated with CORSIA-eligible units.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company received into inventory 192,810 Article 6 Authorized labelled carbon credits from the Rwanda cookstoves project. Additionally, a further 371,272 carbon credits were issued to the DelAgua Group which will be subject to the revenue sharing arrangement with the Company.

India Afforestation, Reforestation, and Revegetation (ARR) Project

During Q2 2025, the India ARR project was submitted for validation to Verra by in-country project partner Value Network Ventures Pte. Ltd. ("VNV"). Base Carbon expects the first issuance of carbon credits associated with the India ARR project to occur in the first half of 2026.

As previously disclosed, VNV completed planting of 6,500,000 trees. The realized mortality rate of the planted trees falls within the Company's expected and underwritten mortality range. Pursuant to the agreement, VNV is contractually obligated to replace any tree mortalities to ensure a maintained standing stock of a minimum of 6,500,000 trees.

Pipeline

The Company is actively assessing capital deployments which, in addition to generating carbon credits, produce a commercial product. These "near-carbon environmental industrials" may include, but are not limited to, biochar, agroforestry, direct air capture or other types of projects.

Consistent with our strategic focus and extensive underwriting and diligence to date, the Company continues to assess highly executable, high-quality, and high-integrity capital commitments with offtake arrangements that are in, or near, production. Recent legislative and regulatory shifts in North America have had material bearing on the market for North American-based biochar, reinforcing the Company's continued engagement in carefully assessing accretive opportunities in this space. The Company remains disciplined in its approach, with plans to limit capital commitments to opportunities that are prudently underwritable and demonstrably value-accretive to its shareholders.

Investor Town Hall

The Company plans to hold an Investor Town Hall in September where management will provide a business update and respond to investor questions via Zoom Webinar. Further details regarding the date and time as well as registration information will follow in the coming weeks.

About Base Carbon

Base Carbon is a financier of projects involved primarily in the global voluntary carbon markets. We endeavor to be the preferred carbon project partner in providing capital and management resources to carbon removal and abatement projects globally and, where appropriate, will utilize technologies within the evolving environmental industries to enhance efficiencies, commercial credibility, and trading transparency. For more information, please visit www.basecarbon.com.

1 Average purchase price of US$0.36 per share using the Bank of Canada daily exchange rate on August 12, 2025.