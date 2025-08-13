Altus Group Limited: Altus Group Responds to Media Reports

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited ("Altus Group" or "the Company") (TSX: AIF) issued a statement in response to recent media reports concerning a potential transaction involving the Company.

While the Company has a policy not to comment on market rumours, it acknowledges a speculative recent media article.

Altus Group periodically undertakes a strategic review to maximize stakeholder value. The Company is in the process of a review which includes but is not limited to acquisitions, divestitures, and a sale or merger of the Company.

The Company's board of directors is committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and its stakeholders.

It is important to note that a review process may not result in any particular course of action. The Company does not intend to issue or disclose developments with respect to any of the above matters except as required under its regulatory obligations.

About Altus Group

Altus connects data, analytics, applications and expertise to deliver the intelligence necessary to drive optimal CRE performance. The industry's top leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to power performance and mitigate risk. Our global team of ~2,000 experts are making a lasting impact on an industry undergoing unprecedented change - helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit www.altusgroup.com.

Forward-looking Information

Certain information in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained in this press release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to a potential transaction involving the Company and the Company's ongoing strategic review (including actions in relation thereto or results thereof). Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by use of words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "would", "could", "should", "continue", "goal", "objective", "remain" and other similar terminology.

Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by us at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may not be known and may cause actual results, performance or achievements, industry results or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Those risks include, but are not limited to, that the strategic review process may not result in a transaction or alternative course of action on suitable terms, or at all, as well as risks described in our annual publicly filed documents, including the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 (which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca).

Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information as a prediction of actual results. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations and beliefs regarding future events and operating performance and is based on information currently available to management. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained herein, there are other factors that could cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is current as of the date of this press release and, except as required under applicable law, we do not undertake to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Altus Group, our financial or operating results, or our securities.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: