NXT Energy Solutions, Inc.: NXT Energy Solutions to Present at EnerCom Denver 2025

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX:SFD)(OTCQB:NSFDF) is pleased to announce that Bruce G. Wilcox, CEO, will be presenting at EnerCom Denver on Monday August 18, 2025 at 4:50 pm MDT. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, EnerCom Denver is the largest independent investor conference for the global oil and gas and broadening energy industry that is open to all energy companies, investors, and professionals to participate.

For those interested in scheduling an in-person, one-on-one meeting at the conference, or viewing the presentation webcast, please register at the following URL:

https://enercomdenver.com/

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary airborne SFD® survey system, applied in numerous basins around the world, uses the principles of quantum mechanics to infer stress anomalies of exploration interest. The method can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify areas conducive to fluid entrapment in order to recommend areas with commercial hydrocarbon and/or geothermal potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Michael Baker

Investor Relations

302, 3320 - 17th AVE SW

Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4

+1 403 264 7020

nxt_info@nxtenergy.com

www.nxtenergy.com

SOURCE: NXT Energy Solutions, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/nxt-energy-solutions-to-present-at-enercom-denver-2025-1060268