Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: AITX) (the "Company"), along with its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. ("RAD"), today confirmed that Bailey's Promise is available to all public, private, faith-based, and other accredited K-12 schools across the United States. The initiative provides eligible schools with no-cost software licenses for AI firearm detection, ensuring broad access to this vital security technology.





Since the initial announcement last week, Bailey's Promise has generated overwhelming interest from schools of every type nationwide, with inquiries and enrollment requests arriving daily. The program has also drawn strong interest from mainstream media, resulting in early coverage and multiple additional stories now in production.

The first three schools have already been selected to participate, with further details to be announced soon. To date, more than 50 education leaders have reached out, representing or being part of districts encompassing over 300 individual schools.

Bailey's Promise was created to help safeguard students, educators, and school communities by enabling real-time detection of visible firearms using existing compatible cameras. Named in honor of Bailey Holt, a victim of the 2018 Marshall County High School shooting, the program removes financial barriers to deploying this technology and gives schools a critical tool to help prevent tragedies.

"When we launched Bailey's Promise, our goal was simple, remove every barrier to getting this life-saving technology into schools," said Steve Reinharz, CEO/CTO and founder of AITX and RAD. "By confirming that all types of K-12 schools are eligible, we are making sure no community is left out of the protection this technology provides."

Bailey's Promise equips eligible schools with the ability to detect visible firearms in real time using their existing compatible cameras. The program provides a software license for up to ten cameras at no cost, with optional onboarding and support services available to ensure fast and effective deployment. Once installed, the system can alert designated staff within seconds of a confirmed detection, helping schools initiate emergency protocols without delay.

"As a former FBI Agent and one of the first responders to the Oxford High School shooting, I have seen firsthand how quickly these events unfold and how devastating the impact can be," said Troy McCanna, RAD's Chief Security Officer. "Knowing that Bailey's Promise is available to every K-12 school in the country means more communities can have the critical layer of protection that gives staff and law enforcement the time they need to respond and save lives."

RAD has submitted its firearm detection software for designation under the Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies (SAFETY) Act through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Once approved, this designation would formally recognize the solution as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology, extending important liability protections to both RAD and the schools that deploy the technology.

Schools, law enforcement agencies, and security decision-makers are encouraged to learn more about Bailey's Promise and request a demonstration. Additional information, technical requirements, and enrollment details are available at www.radsecurity.com/baileys-promise.

