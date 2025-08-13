Dispatch Ranks on Inc. 5000 List for Fourth Consecutive Year, Recognizing Exceptional Growth and Innovation

Dispatch continues to scale last-mile logistics through strategic investments in AI, talent, and customer success.

BLOOMINGTON, MN / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Dispatch is proud to announce its inclusion on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious recognition highlights Dispatch's sustained growth and technological innovation within the highly competitive logistics and transportation sector.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 once again is an incredible achievement and speaks to our ongoing commitment to scaling last-mile delivery for businesses of all sizes," said Andrew Leone, CEO and Co-Founder of Dispatch. "This recognition re?ects the hard work our team has invested in expanding our capabilities, particularly in areas like AI, company culture, and customer retention. As the industry continues to evolve, we remain focused on driving impactful change in the logistics space."

Key Growth Drivers

Over the past year, Dispatch has experienced signi?cant growth, driven by strategic investments in technology, talent, and customer success. The company has expanded its AI-driven solutions, enabling an efficient and scalable last-mile delivery platform for businesses across various industries. Dispatch has also strengthened its team, focusing on fostering a positive culture and promoting internal talent, which has been critical to maintaining operational excellence. As a result, Dispatch has seen a remarkable increase in both its customer base and revenue, with a 68% three-year growth rate.

Inc. Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-pro?t, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies - as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.: Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the pro?le of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the

ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Dispatch: Dispatch is rede?ning last-mile delivery for the modern business. As the premier B2B delivery platform, Dispatch empowers organizations with scalable, technology-driven solutions that streamline logistics, enhance visibility, and improve customer satisfaction. Through its robust delivery management software, seamless API integrations, and a reliable network of independent contractor drivers, Dispatch enables businesses of all sizes to simplify and optimize their last-mile operations.

