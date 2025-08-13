Mercury Systems: Leaders in Mission-Ready Technology

Mercury Systems brings state-of-the-art commercial technology to U.S. and international defense frontlines, efficiently, effectively, and with excellence.

ANDOVER, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Behind every effective military operation is a complex set of interconnected skills and systems, both intellectual and technological, and Mercury Systems is proud to play a critical role in the collective success of those operations. Mercury puts secure, rugged processing technologies in the right hands at the right time to help global defense organizations and contractors complete missions on schedule and on budget.

Bill Ballhaus, Chairman and CEO

"We have a proud heritage of providing innovative and cost-effective products and solutions to support complex military operations," says Bill Ballhaus, Chairman and CEO. "We're a conduit between the latest advancements in commercial technology and the ever-evolving needs on the battlefield. Providing our service members with the technology they need to stay ahead of evolving threats and come home safely is our 'mission one.'"

At the Edge of Innovation

From complex signal processing to real-time data management and analysis, Mercury is integrated into more than 300 defense platforms on land, in the air, in space, and at sea that support mission-critical decision-making. These integrated commercial technologies support the modernization of legacy systems as well as the rapid deployment of new platforms.

Mercury products are rugged and reliable, built to perform with precision. Its trusted onshore supply chain with embedded security promotes peace of mind. And the company's strategic commitment to growth has enabled it to build an expansive portfolio of products that cross-leverage and optimize complementary technologies. This efficient integration of multimodal technologies drives a high speed to market, an advantage that can be lifesaving for those at the point of battle.

"The demand for mission-critical processing at the edge has exploded," says Ballhaus. "Our value is being able to leverage unique design and production expertise to meet challenging delivery schedules while supporting budget constraints."

This integrated model of efficiency is helpful not only to those in active duty but also to taxpayers, whose dollars are hard at work for the collective good of national security. "It's a virtuous cycle: bringing innovative commercial technology to our defense partners in a way that is timely and effective," says Ballhaus. "We view ourselves as true partners to our defense customers, and they view us as strategically important to their missions to equip service members abroad and protect us at home."

As the new frontier of AI evolves, Mercury remains committed to equipping U.S. aerospace and defense providers with leading-edge technology that can survive combat environments.

Serving Those Who Served

Committed to the military community not only as a partner but also as an employer, Mercury invests in programs that hire veterans and support STEM education programs at area universities.

"We are an innovative and high-growth company focused on building the highest-performing team in the industry and achieving our vision to be the leader in mission-critical processing at the edge," says Ballhaus. "We are well positioned to continue growing and focusing on meeting the ever-changing demands of the defense market."

