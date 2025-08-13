Harvard Federal Credit Union: Extra Credit

Harvard Federal Credit Union Expands Its Reach While Staying True to Its Mission

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Since 1939, Harvard Federal Credit Union (FCU) has built a legacy of empowering its community with accessible financial tools and resources. Originally serving Harvard University employees, the Credit Union has since expanded its reach far beyond Harvard Square, driven by a passion for creating meaningful financial impact.

A pivotal shift came in 2024 when a new federal charter allowed Harvard FCU to welcome individuals throughout the greater Boston area and beyond.

"In the past, membership was limited to Harvard affiliates," says Craig Leonard, President and CEO. "With our expanded charter, large portions of Boston and Cambridge are geographically eligible. Additionally, through our partnership with the Financial Fitness Association, any individual has a path to membership while also gaining free access to a wealth of financial literacy resources."

Harvard Roots, Global Reach

Despite its expanded membership, Harvard FCU remains committed to prioritizing the needs of its members.

"Our partnership with Harvard University is deeply important to us and we're proud to carry the Harvard name as we grow," says Tom Montilli, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "Harvard's international community faces unique banking challenges from a lack of Social Security numbers to the complexities of transferring funds abroad. We've tailored our service offerings to ensure we can support these individuals both during their time here and when they return home."

Harvard FCU's services extend far beyond campus, offering leading-edge digital banking, access to thousands of shared branches, and fee reimbursements on ATMs nationwide to ensure seamless banking, whether for major life milestones or everyday needs.

"We want our members to take Harvard FCU with them wherever they go," Leonard adds.

A Culture of Personalized Service

At Harvard FCU, financial services are more than just transactions - they're built on transparency, support, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. This approach transforms the banking experience, making it genuinely personal and impactful.

"We strive to make banking seamless, whether it's paying loans or sending a wire," says Montilli. "And if a member needs help, we make it easy to connect with a live person on our Support team."

This commitment to service starts from within. Harvard FCU fosters a collaborative work environment where employees engage with one another to enhance services and position the Credit Union for long-term success.

"The member experience starts with the employee experience," Montilli explains. "A strong, engaged team translates to exceptional member service."

Many Harvard FCU employees have built long-standing relationships with members, reinforcing the Credit Union's dedication to genuine, lifelong financial partnerships.

"Everything we do is centered around creating an outstanding member experience and having a positive impact on our members and the community," Leonard concludes.

SOURCE: Harvard Federal Credit Union

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/harvard-federal-credit-union-extra-credit-1050153