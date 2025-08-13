BrainGu Appoints Rachel O'Donnell as Vice President of Mission Systems Group

With deep defense expertise and a track record of translating vision into real-world impact, O'Donnell will lead the group's next chapter of mission-driven delivery.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / BrainGu, a leading software company specializing in secure, scalable solutions for the national security community, is proud to announce the promotion of Rachel O'Donnell to Vice President of the Mission Systems Group, a role she has held in an interim capacity since April 2025.

Rachel O'donnell VP of Mission Systems Group at BrainGu



A foundational leader at BrainGu since 2020, O'Donnell has played a pivotal role in the company's transformation from a nimble startup to a purpose-driven enterprise. Formerly Director of Labs, she brings over a decade of experience in the defense and national security sectors and has been instrumental in aligning BrainGu's advanced engineering efforts with real-world operator needs.

Aligning Technology with Real-World Needs

As Director of Labs, O'Donnell led cross-functional teams through high-complexity environments, translating evolving mission requirements into scalable technical solutions. Her work streamlined operations, integrated emerging technologies into production workflows, and brought clarity to ambiguous, high-stakes scenarios, turning vision into repeatable value.

Her ability to bring structure and strategic direction to complex delivery landscapes, combined with deep subject matter expertise in the national security domain, uniquely positions her to lead BrainGu's Mission Systems Group into its next phase of growth.

"Rachel's strategic vision and relentless focus on real-world mission outcomes have transformed how BrainGu brings advanced capabilities into the hands of our users," said John "Spence" Spencer-Taylor, CEO of BrainGu.

"I'm thrilled to make her appointment permanent as VP of Mission Systems Group. Her leadership will be critical as we scale our impact and deliver on the toughest national security challenges."

Rooted in the Mission, Focused on the Future

As Vice President, O'Donnell leads the Mission Systems Group, a core pillar of BrainGu's delivery capability. She will be focused on scaling impact without compromising agility, and ensuring that product development remains tightly aligned with the needs of end users in operational environments.

O'Donnell is a seasoned national security and defense analyst, driving mission-critical initiatives across government and industry. She has led teams delivering frontline capabilities while also shaping strategic direction and guiding cross-functional coordination at the executive level. Her career spans analytical, programmatic, and leadership roles throughout the defense community, with particular expertise in national defense policy and acquisition and emerging technologies.

Known for bridging the gap between strategy and execution, she consistently delivers results at both the operational and enterprise levels, ensuring that innovation remains grounded in real-world relevance. Her promotion reflects BrainGu's deep confidence in her leadership and our continued commitment to delivering meaningful, scalable solutions for the nation's most demanding challenges.

For more information about BrainGu, visit braingu.com .

SOURCE: BrainGu

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/braingu-appoints-rachel-odonnell-as-vice-president-of-mission-sys-1059094