TPN.health and Unity Preferred Network Launch First "Generation Three" Behavioral Health Network

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / TPN.health , the leading behavioral health platform serving over 75,000 verified clinicians nationwide, today announced a strategic partnership with Unity Preferred Network to create the industry's first Generation Three behavioral health network. This collaboration marks the next evolution in behavioral healthcare, uniting an ecosystem of actively engaged, credentialed providers with contracted network capabilities to deliver transparent, accessible mental health services to millions of Americans.

Addressing a Critical Behavioral Health Crisis

The partnership addresses a critical market failure: 51 million Americans need behavioral health services but face barriers due to fragmented systems, inaccurate provider data, and opaque pricing and outcomes. By prioritizing real-time accuracy and provider involvement, this network aims to bridge these divides and improve access nationwide.

The Evolution of Behavioral Health Networks



The Generation Three network advances beyond prior models:

Generation One represented traditional analog provider networks with static directories and phone-based systems that left patients struggling to find available care.

Generation Two introduced digital contracting but remained on analog foundations, still lacking real provider engagement and accurate, real-time data.

Generation Three combines the best of digital innovation with genuine provider engagement. For the first time, an ecosystem of actively participating, verified clinicians - not just names in a directory - can be contracted to provide transparent, accessible care with clear pricing and clinical pathways. Every provider on TPN.health has been thoroughly vetted for licensure and qualifications, creating a trusted network where quality is assured.

"We've spent six years building a digital home for providers with tools to empower them," said Trevor Colhoun, CEO and Founder of TPN.health. "Unlike companies that contract providers only to penalize them later, we put clinicians first. Our Unity partnership takes this further by positioning us as the direct connection between skilled providers and the clients who need them most, ensuring faster payment and quality referrals that actually match their expertise."

"We're thrilled about this new partnership," said Jarred Pierce, CEO and Founder of Unity Preferred Network. "I've had a lifelong passion for the behavioral health community, inspired by my father, a mental health provider for 40 years. Joining forces with TPN was a no-brainer, driven by early trust and our shared dedication to this healthcare sector. We're grateful to expand our network and leverage the best platform to connect members with TPN-Unity providers nationwide."

The partnership establishes the foundation for a connected digital network that is truly dynamic and continuously updated with accurate provider data to enable seamless access to high-quality behavioral healthcare. This living ecosystem addresses the critical need for reliable information and efficient pathways that support both providers and patients nationwide.

Unlike traditional models that leave patients navigating complex systems alone, the Generation Three network empowers providers to lead the clinical process, delivering upfront pricing, precise provider matching, and clear recovery expectations. With real-time communication, detailed profiles of licensed therapists, counselors, and psychiatrists, and user-friendly text access paired with human-led navigation, patients connect seamlessly to the right care based on need, availability, and specialties.

This partnership unlocks immediate value across the ecosystem: patients get faster access to transparent, quality care, providers receive fair compensation and qualified referrals, and employers and health plans enjoy higher member satisfaction through reduced wait times and lower dropout rates, setting a new standard for efficient, equitable behavioral health.

About TPN.health

TPN.health is transforming behavioral healthcare by creating digital pathways that connect providers, treatment centers, health plans, and patients. Founded in 2019 by clinicians for clinicians, TPN.health serves as the digital hub for over 75,000 behavioral health professionals nationwide. The company believes thriving providers lead to better patient care and a stronger healthcare system. For more information, visit www.TPN.health .

About Unity Preferred Network

Unity Preferred Network revolutionizes healthcare network management with cost-saving solutions and top-tier service. Serving TPAs, health plans, unions, and shared savings programs nationwide, Unity redefines relationships through innovative technology and direct contracting. Offering more solutions at half the cost (or less) than competitors, Unity eliminates balance billing for transparent, predictable pricing. Services include advanced analytics, predictive AI, fee negotiations, bill review, legal support, bundled payments, patient education, and provider nominations. For more information, please visit unitynetwork.health .

