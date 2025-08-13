Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QCFX | ISIN: US91332U1016 | Ticker-Symbol: US3
Tradegate
13.08.25 | 15:02
32,340 Euro
+1,24 % +0,395
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITY SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITY SOFTWARE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,05532,32015:09
32,04532,35515:08
ACCESS Newswire
13.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TPN.health and Unity Preferred Network Launch First "Generation Three" Behavioral Health Network

Strategic Partnership Introduces Next-Generation Model to Enhance Access, Transparency, and Quality in Mental Health Services for Millions

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / TPN.health, the leading behavioral health platform serving over 75,000 verified clinicians nationwide, today announced a strategic partnership with Unity Preferred Network to create the industry's first Generation Three behavioral health network. This collaboration marks the next evolution in behavioral healthcare, uniting an ecosystem of actively engaged, credentialed providers with contracted network capabilities to deliver transparent, accessible mental health services to millions of Americans.

Addressing a Critical Behavioral Health Crisis

The partnership addresses a critical market failure: 51 million Americans need behavioral health services but face barriers due to fragmented systems, inaccurate provider data, and opaque pricing and outcomes. By prioritizing real-time accuracy and provider involvement, this network aims to bridge these divides and improve access nationwide.

The Evolution of Behavioral Health Networks

The Generation Three network advances beyond prior models:

  • Generation One represented traditional analog provider networks with static directories and phone-based systems that left patients struggling to find available care.

  • Generation Two introduced digital contracting but remained on analog foundations, still lacking real provider engagement and accurate, real-time data.

  • Generation Three combines the best of digital innovation with genuine provider engagement. For the first time, an ecosystem of actively participating, verified clinicians - not just names in a directory - can be contracted to provide transparent, accessible care with clear pricing and clinical pathways. Every provider on TPN.health has been thoroughly vetted for licensure and qualifications, creating a trusted network where quality is assured.

"We've spent six years building a digital home for providers with tools to empower them," said Trevor Colhoun, CEO and Founder of TPN.health. "Unlike companies that contract providers only to penalize them later, we put clinicians first. Our Unity partnership takes this further by positioning us as the direct connection between skilled providers and the clients who need them most, ensuring faster payment and quality referrals that actually match their expertise."

"We're thrilled about this new partnership," said Jarred Pierce, CEO and Founder of Unity Preferred Network. "I've had a lifelong passion for the behavioral health community, inspired by my father, a mental health provider for 40 years. Joining forces with TPN was a no-brainer, driven by early trust and our shared dedication to this healthcare sector. We're grateful to expand our network and leverage the best platform to connect members with TPN-Unity providers nationwide."

The partnership establishes the foundation for a connected digital network that is truly dynamic and continuously updated with accurate provider data to enable seamless access to high-quality behavioral healthcare. This living ecosystem addresses the critical need for reliable information and efficient pathways that support both providers and patients nationwide.

Unlike traditional models that leave patients navigating complex systems alone, the Generation Three network empowers providers to lead the clinical process, delivering upfront pricing, precise provider matching, and clear recovery expectations. With real-time communication, detailed profiles of licensed therapists, counselors, and psychiatrists, and user-friendly text access paired with human-led navigation, patients connect seamlessly to the right care based on need, availability, and specialties.

This partnership unlocks immediate value across the ecosystem: patients get faster access to transparent, quality care, providers receive fair compensation and qualified referrals, and employers and health plans enjoy higher member satisfaction through reduced wait times and lower dropout rates, setting a new standard for efficient, equitable behavioral health.

About TPN.health

TPN.health is transforming behavioral healthcare by creating digital pathways that connect providers, treatment centers, health plans, and patients. Founded in 2019 by clinicians for clinicians, TPN.health serves as the digital hub for over 75,000 behavioral health professionals nationwide. The company believes thriving providers lead to better patient care and a stronger healthcare system. For more information, visit www.TPN.health.

About Unity Preferred Network

Unity Preferred Network revolutionizes healthcare network management with cost-saving solutions and top-tier service. Serving TPAs, health plans, unions, and shared savings programs nationwide, Unity redefines relationships through innovative technology and direct contracting. Offering more solutions at half the cost (or less) than competitors, Unity eliminates balance billing for transparent, predictable pricing. Services include advanced analytics, predictive AI, fee negotiations, bill review, legal support, bundled payments, patient education, and provider nominations. For more information, please visit unitynetwork.health.

Media Contact

Vené Chatwin
Chief Marketing Officer
TPN.health
Vene@TPN.health
650 Poydras St. Suite 2510
New Orleans, LA 70130

Investor Relations

Genevieve Castelline
Head of Investor Relations
TPN.health
Genevieve@TPN.health
650 Poydras St. Suite 2510
New Orleans, LA 70130

SOURCE: TPN.health



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tpn.health-and-unity-preferred-network-launch-first-%22generation-1059174

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.