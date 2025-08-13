ORIGYN Foundation: Cecil DAO: Making World a Better Place

Cecil DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization, has launched with a mission to protect endangered species, preserve ecosystems, and fund high-impact humanitarian projects, all with full transparency enabled by blockchain technology.

NEUCHÂTEL, CH / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Cecil DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization, has launched with a mission to protect endangered species, preserve ecosystems, and fund high-impact humanitarian projects, all with full transparency enabled by blockchain technology.

Cecil DAO

Cecil DAO

Named in honor of Cecil the Lion, whose death in 2015 became a global rallying cry for wildlife conservation, Cecil DAO uses decentralized governance and crypto-native tools to ensure every contribution reaches its intended cause. By combining community decision-making, on-chain accountability, and AI-powered oversight, Cecil DAO is changing how charitable funding is managed and distributed.

What is Cecil DAO?

Cecil DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization. The DAO directs funds to trusted organizations working on the frontlines of wildlife conservation, environmental protection, and community empowerment.

All donations are recorded on the blockchain, enabling real-time tracking of how and where funds are used. This approach addresses a long-standing challenge in the charitable sector: lack of transparency and inefficiency in fund distribution.

What Makes Cecil DAO Special?

Blockchain Transparency - Every transaction is verifiable on-chain, ensuring that supporters can see exactly how their contributions are used.

Community Governance - Tokenholders decide where funds go, giving power back to donors and aligning priorities with the community's values.

AI-Driven Accountability - Upcoming Cecil AI Agents will monitor fund flows, generate real-time reports, and optimize efficiency in resource allocation.

Impact Partnerships - Cecil DAO supports vetted, high-impact organizations, creating measurable results on the ground.

Global Impact

Cecil DAO currently supports a range of organizations making a tangible difference:

Akashinga - An all-female anti-poaching unit protecting African wildlife.

Protecting African Lions (PAL) - Dedicated to preserving lion populations and their habitats.

Malaika - Providing education, clean water, and health services to girls in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The King's Children's Home - Caring for abandoned and abused children in South Africa.

Justice Pour l'Enfance - Fighting for children's rights and protecting them from exploitation worldwide.

Mighty Underdog - Delivering surf therapy to children with special needs.

A New Model for Global Stewardship

Traditional charities often struggle with high overhead costs, slow fund distribution, and limited transparency. Cecil DAO uses blockchain to remove these barriers, ensuring maximum impact for every contribution.

"Our goal is simple," says Gian Bochsler, the initiator of the project, "We want every donor, member, and partner to know exactly where their money goes and see the real-world impact it creates. Blockchain and AI make this level of accountability possible."

How to Get Involved

Anyone can join Cecil DAO, participate in governance, and help decide which projects receive funding. By becoming a tokenholder, members gain the power to vote on proposals and track every cent in real time.

For more information and to get involved, visit cecildao.org .

Contact Information

Cecil DAO

Foundation

info@cecildao.org





SOURCE: ORIGYN Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/cecil-dao-making-world-a-better-place-1060034