AVTECH Software, Inc: AVTECH's Award-Winning Room Alert MAX Now Features Native BACnet Support for Seamless Building Management System Integration

Rhode Island manufacturer enhances its 2025 MSP Today Product of the Year winner with powerful BMS connectivity, empowering facilities managers and safety officers with unprecedented environmental insight

WARREN, RI / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / AVTECH Software (AVTECH), the leading provider of network-based environment monitoring solutions, announced today that its award-winning Room Alert MAX product line now includes native BACnet protocol support. This enhancement enables seamless integration with building management systems (BMS), providing facilities managers, safety & compliance officers, IT staff and more with comprehensive environmental oversight across their entire facility infrastructure to help protect their people, property, and productivity.

Room Alert MAX

Room Alert MAX wireless environment monitors

In business for nearly 40 years, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular environment monitoring platform for business continuity plans, outage prevention, and workplace safety. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, heat index, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used in 187 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to Boeing, Sprint, Microsoft, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, and many government agencies.

Building on the success of Room Alert MAX's recent recognition as a 2025 MSP Today Product of the Year Award winner and Most Innovative Companies award from Providence Business News, this BACnet integration represents a significant advancement in environmental monitoring capabilities. Room Alert MAX can communicate critical environmental data, including temperature, humidity, heat index and more, directly to building automation systems compatible with BACnet/IP protocols without requiring additional hardware or complex configurations.

"Facilities managers and safety officers have told us they need environmental monitoring that integrates seamlessly with their existing building systems while remaining simple enough for non-IT personnel to install and manage," said Richard Grundy, President & CEO at AVTECH. "Room Alert MAX with BACnet support delivers powerful environmental monitoring that connects directly to building management systems with an easy installation process."

True to Room Alert MAX's core design philosophy, the BACnet integration maintains AVTECH's commitment to simplicity and ease of use. Users can configure BACnet connectivity through Room Alert MAX's intuitive interface without requiring specialized networking knowledge or IT support. This approach ensures that environmental monitoring remains accessible to the facilities professionals who need it most, regardless of their technical background.

"Our customers consistently tell us that Room Alert MAX's simplicity and ease of setup is what sets it apart," continued Grundy. "Adding BACnet support was about enhancing capabilities while keeping the straightforward installation and management experience that our users rely on. Whether you're monitoring a single office building or a complex multi-facility operation, Room Alert MAX makes comprehensive environmental monitoring easy for any organization."

AVTECH's Room Alert remains the leading environment monitoring solution for data centers, IT rooms, warehouses, cold storage, and other facilities. AVTECH has been serving customers for almost 40 years and continues to provide innovative solutions that help businesses protect their people, property, and productivity to provide Peace of Mind.

About AVTECH

AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, RI with an international sales office in Dubai, UAE as well as an international distribution facility in Shannon, Ireland. AVTECH's Room Alert products are made in the USA at their affiliated company Mirian Solutions, and proactively monitor critical facilities and assets for conditions such as temperature, humidity, power, water leaks, smoke and more, providing organizations with 24/7 awareness of their facility environments. Trusted by over 80% of the Fortune 1000, countless government agencies, and the US military, AVTECH and Room Alert protect people, property, and productivity to provide peace of mind.

