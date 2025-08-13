Anzeige
Onit Launches AI-Native Unity E-Billing, Spend Agent, and CounselMatch to Transform Legal Operations

AI-native ecosystem streamlines spend management, accelerates invoice review and simplifies outside counsel selection all in one framework

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Onit, the global leader in legal workflow automation, today announced the launch of Unity e-Billing, Spend Agent, and CounselMatch-the first full release of solutions built for the company's AI-native Unity framework. These integrated solutions create a unified ecosystem that helps legal teams control spend, automate invoice review, and select outside counsel all from one scalable platform.

"Legal teams today are expected to deliver more with fewer resources, yet they're often held back by disconnected tools and manual processes," said Michael Farlekas, CEO of Onit. "Unity e-Billing, Spend Agent, and CounselMatch give our clients a unified, AI-native ecosystem that works the way they do: starting small, scaling fast, and delivering intelligent impact from day one."

A New Era in Legal Operations
This launch fulfills Onit's Spring 2025 promise to deliver the first of the complete Unity platform solutions. It builds on the March debut of AI Agent Studio and sets the stage for the November release of ELM Professional, which will bring deeper matter management, advanced analytics, predictive insights, and Onit's industry-leading workflow automation to legal spend and matter management.

The Unity framework replaces fragmented systems, manual processes, and outdated technology with a single, AI-powered framework that grows with an organization. By combining modular applications, embedded AI agents, and partner integrations, Unity gives legal teams the flexibility to adapt to changing demands and the confidence that their technology will grow with them."

Unity e-Billing: The Foundation for AI-Powered Spend Management
Unity e-Billing provides a modern, AI-native foundation for automating billing compliance, consolidating vendor data, and delivering real-time cost visibility.

  • Fast Implementation: Go live in as little as 10 days

  • Built-In Best Practice Workflows: Built on insights from over 1,000 Onit customers to accelerate adoption and drive results

  • Real-Time Insights: Visual dashboards that turn cost control into a strategic advantage

Spend Agent: Automated, Transparent Invoice Review
Spend Agent, Onit's first AI-native review assistant, transforms invoice review from a time-consuming task into an instant, audit-ready process.

  • Natural Language Understanding: Applies billing guidelines in plain English for consistent, efficient reviews

  • Immediate Compliance Checks: Flags violations instantly and delivers clear recommendations to vendors

  • Dispute Reduction: Real-time, transparent feedback reduces back-and-forth and speeds payment cycles

CounselMatch: Smarter, Faster Outside Counsel Selection
CounselMatch integrates directly into Unity, providing access to Leopard Solutions' PROWESS database of more than 400,000 attorneys and 5,800 law firms.

  • Advanced Filtering: Search by geography, specialty, credentials, diversity, responsiveness, and more

  • Data-Driven Decisions: Match the right counsel to the right matter for better compliance, efficiency, and cost control

  • Find New Partners: Discover top talent beyond the AmLaw 200 to drive competition and find the perfect fit

Availability
Unity e-Billing, Spend Agent, and CounselMatch are available now. To learn more and see them in action, visit Onit.com or talk to your Customer Success Manager.

About Onit
Onit is the global leader in AI-native legal operations solutions, transforming legal business processes with purpose-built technology. Onit streamlines workflows, optimizes operations, and addresses critical challenges in contract management, legal spend tracking, matter management, and compliance. Onit empowers over 3,000 customers, supported by 15 global partners, to work smarter- boosting productivity, reducing costs, and enhancing collaboration. Founded in 2009, Onit's comprehensive solutions-including enterprise legal management (ELM), contract lifecycle management (CLM), workflows, and services-continue to redefine legal technology, helping teams focus on what matters most.

Contact Information
Garrett Denney
VP, Marketing
media.relations@onit.com

.

SOURCE: Onit



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/onit-launches-ai-native-unity-e-billing-spend-agent-and-counselm-1060185

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
