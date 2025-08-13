Origin Vitae Network: San Diego Charity Golf Tournament at Maderas Golf Club to Support Veterans, First Responders and NUCCA Awareness

Dr. Vivek Soham and the Origin Vitae Network Host the Guardian Classic Charity Golf Tournament on Sept. 8, 2025

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / On Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, the rolling greens of the Maderas Golf Club in Poway, CA, will welcome golfers, community leaders, and supporters for a day that blends sport, service, and purpose. The Guardian Classic Charity Golf Tournament - organized by Dr. Vivek Soham, D.C., CME, Mnphys, BSC, of the Origin Vitae Network - will raise vital funds for veterans, first responders, and those living with invisible illnesses while shining a spotlight on the life-changing potential of NUCCA care. With nearly limitless upside and deep philanthropic purpose, the Guardian Classic Charity Golf Tournament promises to be more than a golf event - it's a community-strengthening endeavor with heart, impact, and reach.

The mission is clear: to restore health, dignity, and access to transformative care through research, education, and targeted funding initiatives like the Guardian Initiative. By bridging science, service, and story, the event aims to ensure that precision healthcare is accessible to those who need it most, especially those who have served their communities and country.

San Diego's veteran population and their broader families face unique challenges - from access to mental health care to transitioning into civilian life. The Guardian Classic Charity Golf Tournament aims to address these needs through charitable grants, family support initiatives, and local partnerships. By collaborating with organizations working directly in the San Diego community, the tournament amplifies its reach and ensures profits translate into meaningful outcomes.

The tournament's model ensures that sponsors receive exposure while local communities benefit - especially in San Diego - where many service members reside and serve.

"The nonprofit idea was a natural progression for the developing university, as I wanted the institution to be built in a way that served the people, not itself," says Dr. Vivek Soham. "Origin Vitae Network's purpose is to create better access, awareness and education for NUCCA care. In order to create more access, we developed sliding-scale scholarship funds for carrying communities based on what myself and patients felt passionate for. My wife and many close friends being in the Navy, I developed the Guardian Initiative for Veterans, active duty, first responders and their families."

Golfers will enjoy 18 holes on one of California's most celebrated courses, a banquet dinner and drinks, and exclusive swag bags and giveaways. All of this comes with the knowledge that 100% of the $225 player entry fee goes directly toward the cause. In a generous show of support, Maderas Golf Club has also pledged to donate 15% of profits from the day to the Origin Vitae Network's programs.

This year's Guardian Classic Charity Golf Tournament will also help raise awareness for NUCCA - National Upper Cervical Chiropractic Association - a specialized, research-backed approach to spinal care that has been transforming lives for those suffering from chronic pain, neurological disorders, and post-traumatic injuries. Dr. Soham and his team see NUCCA as an essential tool in improving long-term health outcomes for veterans, first responders, and others whose conditions often go unseen or untreated.

"Origin Vitae Network impacts the veteran community in so many cool ways. Providing care is one thing and taking care of their family is a really critical role here," states Dr. Soham. "They are impacted by what the veteran has gone through and a healthy house is a happy house. The fact that the care that currently is available to the military community is lacking non-invasive care that is more than just massage shows us that this vital area is being overlooked and unnecessary surgeries, medications and injections are being given. Ben Weber's story or even Parker's as a navy seal who has access to every kind of care possible - and nothing working until they come in. That's the power of what we do."

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/san-diego-charity-golf-tournament-at-maderas-golf-club-to-support-vet-1060269