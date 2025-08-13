neurocare group: neurocare CEO Set to Serve a Further 5 Years as Company Marks 10 Years of Innovation and Impact

Leadership continuity positions neurocare for its next decade of global expansion, innovation, and patient impact.

MUNICH, DE / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / neurocare group AG ("neurocare" or the "Company"), a best practice platform for mental health and performance, is pleased to announce that its Supervisory Board has extended the contract of Founder and CEO, Thomas Mechtersheimer, for a further five years. The renewal comes at a pivotal moment as the company celebrates 10 years of clinical, technological, and international growth - powered by its industry-leading best-practice mental health and performance platform.

neurocare CEO Thomas Mechtershsimer set to serve a further 5 years as company celebrates 10 years



Founded in Germany in 2015 by Thomas Mechtersheimer, neurocare has empowered thousands of clinicians to treat more patients with greater efficiency and improved outcomes. Amidst a growing mental health crisis, many patients continue to suffer from inadequate care. Over the past 10 years, neurocare has made a significant impact by treating over 50,000 patients-helping them access more effective care that supports long-term recovery and reduces the broader personal and societal costs of mental illness.

Since its foundation, neurocare has developed a comprehensive and evidence-based platform that combines psychotherapy, neuromodulation (including TMS), sleep hygiene, medication support, and digital tools to improve clinical outcomes.

The neurocare platform is now used by a growing number of third-party clinics around the world, as providers seek scalable, science-informed tools to enhance their mental health services. In parallel, the platform is deployed across neurocare's own network of 37 specialist clinics in the UK, Australia, the United States, and the Netherlands. Through its own clinics, neurocare has supported over 50,000 patients in the last decade in accessing more personalized mental health treatments with more sustainable clinical outcomes.

Tristan de Boysson, Chairman of neurocare's Supervisory Board, commented: "We are pleased to extend Thomas Mechtersheimer's appointment as CEO during this exciting phase. His ability to unite neuroscience, digital innovation, and clinical excellence has positioned neurocare as a pioneer in the global mental healthcare space. With strong momentum across both owned and partner networks, his continued leadership and his passion for the purpose will be key to realizing our ambitious plans."

Reflecting on the milestone, Thomas Mechtersheimer said: "I'm deeply proud of what we've achieved over the past 10 years - and even more excited about what's ahead. Our platform is empowering clinicians across the globe to deliver more personalized care with better and more sustainable outcomes. I'm grateful for the investors, for our team and for our business partners who have made this possible. I'm honoured and passionate about leading neurocare into its next decade of growth and impact."

About neurocare groupAG

neurocare group AG has developed a best practice mental health platform, empowering clinicians to offer their patients personalized therapy with more sustainable clinical outcomes. These therapy plans integrate innovative methods and tools, such as psychotherapy, neuromodulation and sleep hygiene, as well as medication. Following a detailed assessment of the patient's condition, neurocare supports clinicians in developing personalized therapy plans that improve self-regulation, resilience and social skills, while being cost-effective for the healthcare system.

The key technology elements of neurocare's platform are developed in-house, including leading TMS and EEG devices, a cloud-based software platform, as well as an online academy to give professionals the tools and neuroscientific understanding to properly apply these approaches in clinical practice.

neurocare's platform is currently applied throughout the Company's own clinics across the US, the UK, the Netherlands and Australia, as well as in a growing number of third-party clinics.

www.neurocaregroup.com

SOURCE: neurocare group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/neurocare-ceo-set-to-serve-a-further-5-years-as-company-marks-10-year-1060333