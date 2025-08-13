Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - Golcap Resources Corp. (CSE: GCP) (the "Company" or "Golcap") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Vallan Vanadium-Titanium Project in the Manicouagan region of Quebec.

Sampling conducted by the Quebec Government in 2004, over an area of geophysical magnetic highs has confirmed significant concentrations of vanadium (V2O5), titanium (TiO2), iron (Fe2O3), and phosphorus (P2O5). A total of 12 samples were taken across the site, yielding the following analyses:

V2O5: 0.04% to 0.52%

TiO2: 3.25% to 19.3%

Fe2O3: 11.98% to 60.14%

P2O5: 0.01% to 5.69%

The mineralized zone was initially discovered through prospecting in 1964. However, the precise morphology, dimensions, and orientation of the mineralization remain undetermined. The mineralization is disseminated and hosted within a gabbroic anorthosite, encased by anorthosite of the Vallant Anorthosite Suite.

Mineralization and Grade

The Vallan Project consists of 81 claims, covering 4,508 hectares. The mineralization discovered to date primarily consists of disseminated magnetite and ilmenite. No massive ore zones or lenses have been identified to date. Notably, four drill holes yielded a total of 171 metres of core, with 73 metres (43%) intersecting iron-bearing mineralization. However, due to limited sample analyses, these grades may not be fully representative of the overall mineralization. Vanadium was not analyzed from the drill core samples at the time.

Geological Context and Exploration Potential

The mineralization at Vallan is associated with mafic intrusions, suggesting a magmatic origin. Structurally, the mineralization is concordant with local stratification, but further geological investigation is needed to determine its full extent and potential economic significance.

This confirmation of high-grade vanadium, titanium, iron and phosphorus mineralization underscores the property's exploration potential and its strategic importance for future development. Additional exploration work, including detailed geological mapping, geophysics and further drilling, will be required to better define the deposit and assess its commercial viability.

Why Vanadium and Titanium

The incredible growth of renewable energy is causing a surge in long-duration energy storage solutions, and thus a surge in the demand for vanadium redox flow batteries. Vanadium is a critical metal, with 80% produced in China and Russia. Titanium is also a critical metal, with significant demand from aerospace and defence sectors, and titanium supply is also dominated by China. Exploring for these metals in an excellent jurisdiction like Quebec is one way Golcap can build significant shareholder value.

Qualified Person

Wayne Holmstead, P.Geo (OGQ), a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved this technical information in this news release on behalf of Golcap.

Terms of Accquisition

Golcap has entered into an option to acquire 100% of the Vallan Project by completing exploration expenditures totalling $350,000 over 2 years. Within the 2-year expenditure period, Golcap can elect to purchase the Vallan Project by issuing 5,000,000 shares of the Company and granting a 2% NSR on the project.

Appointment of Director

Golcap is also pleased to announce the appointment of Garry Stock as Director.

Mr. Stock has worked in resources, cleantech, ag, investment and tech for the past 24 years, helping build companies from inception to up to $500 million in market capitalization. He has been involved in $400 million in equity financings and has acquired/developed assets across most commodities within Canadian, US, Australian and British securities jurisdictions, serving in executive and financial roles, most recently as independent Director and Chair of Compensation Committee for Squire Mining, (now Taal Distributed Information Technologies). Garry is currently an independent Director of Mineral Road Discovery Ltd.

Granting of Stock Options

The Company is pleased to announce is has granted options to Directors, Officers and Consultants a total of 1.5 million stock options, exercisable at $0.15 for a period of 2 years, with various vesting periods.

