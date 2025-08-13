Nassau, Bahamas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - Centurion One Capital is pleased to announce the return of its highly anticipated 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit, taking place on October 28-29, 2025, at the iconic Rosewood Baha Mar on Cable Beach.

This exclusive, invitation only summit returns to unite a curated group of North America's leading small-cap growth companies with global institutional investors, family office, retail and corporate investors for two days of high-impact engagement, thought leadership, and investor discovery, set against the stunning backdrop of Nassau's turquoise waters and pristine white sands.

Following a record-breaking year for Centurion One Capital's event platform including the recent LA Summit, the Bahamas Summit will feature dynamic company presentations, expert-led panels, targeted 1x1 meetings and lively evening festivities. This uniquely intimate setting fosters strategic dialogue, relationship-building, and access to compelling new investment opportunities.

For investors, the Bahamas Summit offers unparalleled access to a group of serial entrepreneurs building the next wave of high-growth, category-defining companies across diverse sectors. For founders, it is a rare opportunity to engage directly with long-term capital partners who go beyond writing checks - offering hands-on support, strategic insight, and real alignment. This is not just another investor conference - it is a catalyst for the next generation of Unicorns, where meaningful partnerships are forged, industries are reimagined, and deals get done.

"We look forward to welcoming valued partners and guests for what promises to be another unforgettable chapter in the Centurion One Capital Global Summit Series," said Nima Besharat, CEO of Centurion One Capital. "The Bahamas Summit has quickly become a signature part of our annual event lineup. It is a setting where connections deepen, ideas take flight, and the next generation of growth companies receive the exposure they deserve."





Event Schedule

Monday | October 27, 2025 - All Times are listed in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM - Welcome Lunch (Invitation Only)

7:00 PM - Cocktail Soirée (Invitation Only)

Tuesday | October 28, 2025

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM - Breakfast and Registration

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM - Company Presentations, Panels, and 1x1 Meetings

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM - Lunch Break

1:00 PM - 5:00 PM - Company Presentations, Panels, and 1x1 Meetings

7:00 PM - CEO Dinner (Invitation Only)

Wednesday | October 29, 2025

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM - Breakfast and Registration

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM - Company Presentations, Panels, and 1x1 Meetings

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM - Lunch Break

1:00 PM - 5:00 PM - Company Presentations, Panels, and 1x1 Meetings

7:00 PM - VIP Finale Dinner (Invitation Only)

Participating Companies (As of 08/13/2025 - Subject to Change)

American Tungsten (TUNG) (DEMRF)

Beeline (BLNE)

Carbone Restaurant Group (Private)

Diagnos (ADK) (DGNOF)

Faraday Future (FFAI)

Highland Copper (HI) (HDRSF)

MGID (Private)

MTL Cannabis (MTLC) (MTLNF)

Onar (ONAR)

Soma Gold (SOMA) (SMAGF)

TDG Gold (TDG) (TDGGF)

United States Antimony (UAMY)

Conference Sponsors

Title Sponsor

Lucosky Brookman

Platinum Sponsors

EarlyBirdCapital

Eventus Advisory Group

MAISON Bahamas

Nick Harbone Creative

Money Channel

Gold Sponsors

ARES Capital Markets Group

Brown Stone Capital

Cassels

CBOE Canada

Cozen O'Connor

Joseph Gunnar

MLT Aikins

Newsfile

RedChip

Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel

Treewalk

For registration and agenda details, please click here.

For more information about Centurion One Capital, please visit centuriononecapital.com.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

