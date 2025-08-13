Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - Lipari Mining Ltd. (Cboe CA: LML) (FSE: 0Y90) ("Lipari" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged ArcStone Canada Inc. ("ArcStone"), a subsidiary of ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp., to provide capital markets advisory and investment banking services as Lipari advances its next phase of growth. ArcStone is a cross-border financial services firm with a dynamic equity desk with global institutions and family offices.

Lipari is focused on expanding its flagship Tchitengo Diamond Project in Angola, leveraging nearly two decades of successful diamond mining and processing experience in Brazil. Work is underway to update the 2013 feasibility study and to evaluate phased development options designed to optimize capital efficiency, schedule, and scale.

The engagement follows a share consolidation and name change completed earlier this year, marking the launch of Lipari as a renewed public markets story. The Company is now actively positioning itself to attract a global investor base and strategic partners, with the goal of competing at an international scale in the diamond sector.

"We're pleased to partner with ArcStone as we broaden our connectivity with institutional investors, family offices, and U.S. market participants," said Ken Johnson, President and CEO of Lipari. "Their cross-border platform, distribution reach, and sector experience will help us expand awareness of Lipari's story and attract strategic partners aligned with our long-term vision. This engagement supports our strategy to build on our success in Brazil and to accelerate our expansion into one of the world's most prospective diamond regions, establishing Lipari as an international diamond producer with operations in both South America and Africa."

"Lipari is executing a disciplined growth plan in a Tier-1 diamond district with meaningful exploration upside," said Michael Astone, CPA, CA, CEO of ArcStone. "Our mandate is to support the Company with institutional coverage, U.S. market access, and strategic capital solutions as it advances Tchitengo."

The diamond market is experiencing renewed momentum, supported by tightening global supply, robust luxury demand, and the growing importance of ethically sourced production. Angola remains one of the most prolific and prospective diamond jurisdictions in the world, with large-scale projects attracting capital from global mining houses and investors seeking exposure to premium-grade stones. Lipari's operational history, combined with its environmental stewardship, positions it to compete effectively for market share in this evolving landscape.

As part of this engagement, Lipari will participate in the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025 on September 18 at The St. Regis Toronto, a high-profile investor forum connecting growth-stage issuers with institutional investors, family offices, and retail wealth advisors. Last year's inaugural summit hosted 430 delegates, featured 30 presenting companies, and facilitated 140 one-on-one meetings.

About ArcStone Securities & Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities & Investments Corp. is an independent, cross-border financial services firm with operations in New York, Toronto, and Florida. The firm provides full-service capital markets and advisory solutions investment banking, equity research and targeting, non-deal roadshows, growth conferences, and aftermarket support. Through a strategic relationship with Kingswood, ArcStone's equity desk extends distribution to 400+ RIAs with $15B+ in client assets, complementing institutional and family office coverage with one of North America's largest retail advisory networks.

www.arcstoneglobalsecurities.com

Michael Astone CPA, CA

Chief Executive Officer

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

T: (416)-723-5485

E: michael@arcstoneglobalsecurities.com

About Lipari Mining Ltd.

Lipari Mining is South America's leading diamond producer, with a proven operating track record at the Braúna diamond mine in Brazil, which has produced over 1.24 million carats to date. Lipari is now advancing the Tchitengo Diamond Project in Angola's Lunda Sul province, a premier diamond district with significant exploration potential and infrastructure advantages. The Company is committed to environmentally responsible mining; Braúna recycles nearly 100% of process water and produces a dry tailings product with potential agricultural applications. Lipari's shares trade on Cboe Canada under the symbol "LML" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "0Y90".

www.liparimining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to: the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. All forward-looking statements and information are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company concerning anticipated financial performance, business prospects, strategies, regulatory developments, development plans, exploration, development and mining activities and commitments. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the demand for natural diamonds and the Company's ability to benefit from a stronger pricing environment through the remainder of 2025, development plans for the Company's mineral projects and expected mine life. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategy", "goals", "objectives" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the impact tariffs will have on the demand for natural diamonds" development plans for the Company's mineral projects and expected mine life. The forward-looking statements made herein are subject to a variety of risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially and adversely from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Specific reference is made to the Company's listing statement on file with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (and available on www.sedarplus.ca) for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

CBOE CANADA OR THE FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262348

SOURCE: Lipari Mining Ltd.