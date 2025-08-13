Debut fundraise amasses approximately $1.3 billion of investable capital for ASC.

Audax Strategic Capital provides mid-hold private equity solutions to sponsor-controlled North American and European portfolio companies.

ASC represents the third strategy across the Audax Private Equity platform, joining the firm's Flagship and Origins middle and lower-middle market control PE strategies.

Audax Strategic Capital ("Audax" or "ASC"), a provider of customized, mid-hold equity solutions and a core dimension of the Audax Private Equity platform, announced today the final close of its inaugural fund, Audax Private Equity Solutions Fund (the "Fund"). The Fund, which closed above target, has approximately $1.3 billion of total capital to deploy when combined with related vehicles and Audax Private Equity's GP commitment. Limited partners ("LP") include a diverse range of domestic and global institutional investors, while the GP commitment from Audax Private Equity amounted to approximately 20% of the LP commitments to the fund.

"We want to thank our limited partners," said Don Bramley, Partner at Audax Private Equity, who helps to oversee the ASC strategy. "Both existing investors and new Audax relationships recognized an opportunity to broaden exposure to middle market private equity investments through a strategy that looks to back performing companies while seeking to mitigate downside risk."

"We believe we can deliver value to sponsors seeking flexible capital solutions to extend their ownership of performing investments by providing an alternative to continuation vehicles," said Kumber Husain and Daniel Green, Managing Directors of ASC based in New York and London, respectively. "The versatility of our strategy can help create new inflection points for extended portfolio company growth."

ASC has so far deployed roughly a third of its capital under management across eight investments in North America and Europe, supporting a range of long-tenured and respected sponsors.

A PARTNER TO PE

"The strategy is premised on delivering capital for growth and solving bespoke portfolio management challenges at the middle to later stages of the investment lifecycle," said David Wong, who also helps to oversee Audax Strategic Capital and is a Partner at Audax Private Equity. "Through non-control, mid-hold equity investments, ASC can facilitate passive shareholder liquidity, help GPs manage concentration limits, and has the flexibility to enable cross-fund investments."

Investors in the new fund represent a diversified mix of public and private pensions, consultants, funds of funds, insurance companies, asset and wealth managers, banking institutions, and high-net-worth investors and family offices. The new fund received commitments from both new investors and existing Audax Private Equity LPs.

"For 25-plus years, we've executed, refined and invested in the Audax 'value agenda,' which characterizes our bottom-up, multi-layered approach seeking to drive sustainable growth," noted Young Lee and Keith Palumbo, Partners and Co-Presidents of Audax Private Equity. "We believe our scale, breadth of resources, and experience in the middle market help to set us apart as partners for growth. ASC represents a natural extension of our investment in these areas and builds upon our partnership philosophy. We truly appreciate our relationships that help to make it possible."

Ropes Gray served as legal counsel to Audax, and the firm did not use outside placement agents as part of the fundraise.

ABOUT AUDAX STRATEGIC CAPITAL

Based in New York and London, Audax Strategic Capital is a flexible partner to private equity sponsors seeking customized equity solutions to drive continued growth at their portfolio companies. ASC's capital solutions support add-on acquisitions and organic growth initiatives through bespoke structures that enable PE sponsors to maintain continued control and ownership of performing assets while trying to ensure interests remain aligned in pursuit of future growth. For more information, visit www.audaxstrategiccapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AUDAX PRIVATE EQUITY:

Headquartered in Boston, with offices in San Francisco, New York, London and Hong Kong, Audax Private Equity manages three strategies: its Flagship and Origins private equity strategies, seeking control buyouts in the core middle and lower middle markets, respectively, and its Strategic Capital strategy that provides customized equity solutions to PE-backed portfolio companies to help drive continued growth. With approximately $19 billion of assets under management as of March 2025, over 290 employees, and 100-plus investment professionals, Audax has invested in over 175 platforms and more than 1,400 add-on acquisitions through its control buyout strategies since its founding in 1999. Through our disciplined Buy Build approach, across six core industry verticals, Audax seeks to help portfolio companies execute organic and inorganic growth initiatives with the aim of fueling revenue expansion, optimizing operations, and significantly increasing equity value. For more information, visit www.audaxprivateequity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

