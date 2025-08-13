35 member companies join forces to demonstrate real-world interoperability across optical and electrical domains

OIF returns to ECOC 2025, Europe's largest optical communications exhibition, with a live, multi-vendor demonstration that showcases how its members are bridging critical gaps and accelerating innovation through collaboration and interoperable standards-based solutions.

Featuring 35 participating companies, the demo encompasses several of OIF's core technical domains optical, electrical, energy efficient and management interfaces and highlights interoperability across key technologies including 400ZR, 800ZR, Multi-span Optics, Common Electrical I/O (CEI) CEI-448G, CEI-224G, CEI-112G, Co-Packaging, Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS), Energy Efficient Interfaces (EEI) and more.

The following companies spanning system vendors, component and module suppliers, test and measurement providers, semiconductor and electronic design automation (EDA) companies and leading connector and cabling manufacturers are participating in OIF's Interoperability Demo at ECOC: 1Finity, Adtran, Alphawave Semi, Amphenol, Anritsu Corporation, AOI, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., CICT/Accelink, Ciena, Cisco, Coherent Corp., Eoptolink Technology, EXFO, Furukawa FITEL, HGGenuine, Juniper Networks (now part of HPE), Keysight Technologies, Lessengers, Ligent, Inc., Lumentum, Marvell, MaxLinear Inc., Molex LLC, MultiLane, Nokia, Nubis Communications, O-Net, Samtec, SENKO Advanced Components, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Synopsys, Inc., Terahop PTE Ltd., TE Connectivity, US Conec and Wilder Technologies.

New this year, CMIS will operate within a live, simulated network environment rather than as a standalone configuration. This shift reflects the specification's maturity and its critical role in enabling plug-and-play integration across disaggregated systems delivering real-world value to both operators and system vendors.

"OIF's interoperability work is grounded in collaboration across suppliers, hyperscalers, system vendors and network operators," said Mike Klempa, OIF Board and Physical and Link Layer (PLL) Interoperability Working Group Chair (Alphawave Semi). "This year's demo reflects the depth and diversity of that collaboration and continues OIF's mission of closing the gap between technology promise and practical deployment, especially for future-oriented AI architectures."

The demonstration reinforces OIF's role as the leading forum for accelerating the development and deployment of open, scalable network infrastructure delivering implementation-ready solutions that the industry can count on.

Visit OIF at booth C3425 or learn more about the OIF Demo at ECOC 2025 at: https://www.oiforum.com/meetings-events/oif-ecoc-2025/

About OIF

OIF is where the optical networking industry's interoperability work gets done. With more than 25 years of effecting forward change in the industry, OIF represents the dynamic ecosystem of 160+ industry leading network operators, system vendors, component vendors and test equipment vendors collaborating to develop interoperable electrical, optical and control solutions that directly impact the industry's ecosystem and facilitate global connectivity in the open network world. Connect with OIF on LinkedIn, on X, on Bluesky and at https://www.oiforum.com/.

